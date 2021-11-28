Inside Kanye West And Virgil Abloh's Friendship

After the death of Virgil Abloh, celebrity tributes are pouring in from all over the globe for the beloved designer. But one celebrity stands out from the rest and is considered one of Abloh's most trusted friends. Rapper Kanye West and Abloh have quite an interesting history together. In 2018, the designer was named men's artistic director of Louis Vuitton. The talented Abloh founded Off-White's streetwear luxury brand and served as Kanye West's creative director for years before going to Louis Vuitton, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Celebrities from the entertainment, fashion, and sports industries have flooded social media sharing heartfelt messages about the designer's creativity, innovation, and kindness. Abloh's death hit Hailey Bieber hard, and she shared an emotional tribute on Instagram. From David Beckham to Drake to Serena Williams and many more, Abloh touched many lives.

But Kanye West and Virgil Abloh struck up a friendship when the designer worked for a screen-printing company, Custom Kings, in Chicago in 2009, per The Hollywood Reporter. Once you understand West and Abloh's friendship, it's easy to see how tight bond the bond was between the rapper and the designer.