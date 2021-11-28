The Heartbreaking Reason Virgil Abloh's Death Has Hit Hailey Bieber Hard

Virgil Abloh's death hit Hailey Bieber hard because he custom-designed her wedding dress for her 2019 ceremony with Justin Bieber. (The two tied the knot twice; first at a courthouse in 2018.) After the wedding, Hailey shared the gown on Instagram and wrote, "@virgilabloh thank you for making my vision come to life and creating my dream dress. You and your @off____white team are incredible and I'm forever grateful I got to wear your beautiful creation."

Hailey shared several photos of her wedding dress and their friendship in her heartbreaking Instagram tribute to Abloh. "Virgil completely changed the way I looked at street style and fashion, the way he looked at things inspired me deeply," she wrote. "I will never be able to fully express how grateful I am to have known him and worked with him, from walking on his runways to having him design my wedding dress and all the other amazing moments in between, I felt he was always rooting for me."

Hailey continued her heartfelt post, "He was someone who always brought life, charisma, love and fun to any situation, and every room he walked into. A once in a generation creative mind that is so rare and I'll never forget his impact. We love you Virgil." Hailey's post was a special way to honor a dear friend.