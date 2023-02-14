Savannah Chrisley Voices Disapproval Of Mom Julie's Prison Conditions

Prison is not a luxurious place by any means, but Savannah Chrisley was hoping it would be nicer than what her mom is currently experiencing. In November 2022, Todd and Julie Chrisley were given lengthy prison sentences for their involvement in a tax fraud case. Although they maintained their innocence, Todd was sentenced to twelve years and Julie seven.

Throughout it all, Savannah has been one of the couple's biggest supporters. She has stood by her parent's side as they face one of the most distressing periods in their life. The couple reported for their prison sentence in January 2023, and Savannah shared on her "Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley" podcast, "Last week was extremely difficult for my family as a whole and each of us individually. We kind of had to say goodbye to my parents for somewhat, for a little bit of time for the foreseeable future and that was really, really, really tough." The reality star even shared that her life is "falling apart." Understandably, it can't be easy to see your parents in that situation, especially with such a spotlight on the Chrisleys.

Savannah has been vocal about the process and hopes an appeal will help reduce her parents' sentences. In the meantime, the reality star has to watch her parents navigate their new reality behind bars — and it hasn't been easy for her. Especially because the conditions of her mother's current prison are not anything like Savannah imagined them to be.