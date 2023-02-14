Savannah Chrisley Voices Disapproval Of Mom Julie's Prison Conditions
Prison is not a luxurious place by any means, but Savannah Chrisley was hoping it would be nicer than what her mom is currently experiencing. In November 2022, Todd and Julie Chrisley were given lengthy prison sentences for their involvement in a tax fraud case. Although they maintained their innocence, Todd was sentenced to twelve years and Julie seven.
Throughout it all, Savannah has been one of the couple's biggest supporters. She has stood by her parent's side as they face one of the most distressing periods in their life. The couple reported for their prison sentence in January 2023, and Savannah shared on her "Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley" podcast, "Last week was extremely difficult for my family as a whole and each of us individually. We kind of had to say goodbye to my parents for somewhat, for a little bit of time for the foreseeable future and that was really, really, really tough." The reality star even shared that her life is "falling apart." Understandably, it can't be easy to see your parents in that situation, especially with such a spotlight on the Chrisleys.
Savannah has been vocal about the process and hopes an appeal will help reduce her parents' sentences. In the meantime, the reality star has to watch her parents navigate their new reality behind bars — and it hasn't been easy for her. Especially because the conditions of her mother's current prison are not anything like Savannah imagined them to be.
Savannah says her mom has it worse than dogs
Savannah Chrisley was surprised to see the living conditions of Julie Chrisley's prison. The reality star opened up about how oblivious she was to what prison was like on "Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley." Savannah knew it wouldn't be a five-star hotel but expected more from the facility her mother is located in.
According to CNN, Julie is serving her sentence at FMC Lexington, Kentucky. When curiosity got the best of Savannah, she took a deep dive into the current state of her mother's facility. After discovering certain living conditions at the prison, Savannah was anything but happy to see her mother in that facility. Savannah shared, "I'm doing my research, and I find where my mom's in a facility that has no air, but yet there are service dogs for the prison who are in a heated and cooled building because it's inhumane for them not to have air." Savannah is in absolute disbelief that animals are treated to better living conditions than her mother — and that wasn't the only thing the "Chrisley Knows Best" star was upset about.
Savannah shared, "And I read the executive orders that Biden signed that says 'All federal inmates must be housed in environmentally friendly facilities.' And I'm like, 'okay, well this is completely opposite of that.'" She continued to share how you never really know how "corrupt" these institutions are until you're personally involved with them. Still, the reality star is planning to fight for her parents as she pushes an appeal.