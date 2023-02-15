What's The Real Meaning Of Just Married By Kelsea Ballerini? Here's What We Think

In March 2016, Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans co-hosted an award show in Australia, hitting it off at the after-party. They were engaged by December of that year, and tied the knot the next year. In October 2020, the two bought a house together in Nashville. The "Peter Pan" singer then filed for divorce in August 2022, and in November of that year, the divorce was finalized.

While Ballerini has been in a new relationship with actor Chase Stokes, she's spending her Valentine's Day reflecting on her split from Evans, who is also a country music singer. After the "hole in the bottle" singer surprisingly dropped her new EP "Rolling Up the Welcome Mat," he reportedly responded with his own single called "Over For You." In the song, he questions why Ballerini didn't tell him the things that felt wrong in their marriage, indicating that she was the one who broke his heart.

In a "Live with Kelly and Ryan" interview in March 2021, Ballerini mentioned that it was nice to have someone who understood what she was going through during the COVID-19 pandemic. She mentioned that not being able to tour was hard on both of them, but they always celebrated the release of new songs and when the tracks topped the charts. "We're each other's biggest fans," she said. But as the marriage has fizzled out, Ballerini is getting real with her feelings in her new song "Just Married."