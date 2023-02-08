Chase Stokes Insists He's Just Vibing With Kelsea Ballerini, But Her TikTok Paints A Steamier Picture

Romance is on the horizon for "Outer Banks" star Chase Stokes. For a while, the hunk was connected to fellow castmate Madelyn Cline, who starred as his love interest in the hit Netflix series. The two were in a public relationship for a little over a year before they decided to part ways in 2021, per US Weekly. For fans, it was hard to move past the relationship as the characters on the show were madly in love with one another, and it seemed that way off-screen as well. But, Stokes has taken his time returning to the dating scene and just recently started seeing another big celebrity.

The "Outer Banks" star has recently been linked to country superstar Kelsea Ballerini. According to People, the pair were spotted holding hands at a Los Angeles football game in January 2023. Just a couple of days after the game, the actor posted a carousel of photos on his Instagram, including one snap of a mystery woman leaning on his shoulder. Fans were quick to connect the dots and believed the woman in the post had to be Ballerini. While paparazzi shots have revealed the two are continuing to spend time together, both have remained tight-lipped about their rumored romance. Even after an Extra host explicitly asked the "Heartfirst" singer about Stokes, she only revealed that she was "happy." However, as they navigate their new relationship, it appears that Ballerini is a bit more open than Stokes is.