Kelsea Ballerini Plays It Coy When Addressing Chase Stokes Romance Rumors

Kelsea Ballerini divorced her husband Morgan Evans in August 2022. "They've been working on their marriage for a very long time," a source told People, adding that they had gone their separate ways in private before and tried couple's therapy before splitting up for good. "They gave it their best go but unfortunately arrived at the decision to formally separate." As the country singer navigates the single life, it's rumored that she's found a potential romantic interest in "Outer Banks" star Chase Stokes — the two have been flirty with each other on social media recently. On January 11, Stokes commented, "Could you please add piping hot sake to the list on slide 8 please with a side of burnt finger tips? [sic]" under Ballerini's Instagram post.

And on January 13, the actor posted a photo dump on his Instagram page, revealing that he and the "hole in the bottle" singer went to the College Football Playoff National Championship together. Ballerini is seen cuddling up to him in the third slide. "go vols," the singer commented, alongside a see-no-evil monkey emoji. The social media post sparked romance rumors, but it seems that Ballerini is trying to keep things as secretive as possible.