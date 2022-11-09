Morgan Evans Speaks Openly About His Divorce From Kelsea Ballerini

Morgan Evans just revealed how he's doing now that he's officially divorced from Kelsea Ballerini.

It was not too long ago when the former couple finalized their split. The two country singers reportedly arrived at an agreement in October and reached a settlement only a few days later. Page Six noted that they have agreed to move out of their shared home in Nashville and split the profits when it sells. In August, Ballerini took to Instagram to announce the news that she and Evans were parting ways after five years of marriage. "This deeply difficult decision is the result of a journey of love, growth, and effort that ultimately has come to an end," she wrote at the time (via ET). "It's hard to find the words here ... but I feel extremely grateful for the years of marriage to Morgan and hopeful for the next seasons."

A source told People that the divorce had been a long time coming. "They've been working on their marriage for a very long time. Prior to this they had separated privately once before and have been in therapy for several years," they divulged. "They gave it their best go but unfortunately arrived at the decision to formally separate." Now that the divorce has been finalized, Evans admitted that he's not doing too well.