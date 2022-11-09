Morgan Evans Speaks Openly About His Divorce From Kelsea Ballerini
Morgan Evans just revealed how he's doing now that he's officially divorced from Kelsea Ballerini.
It was not too long ago when the former couple finalized their split. The two country singers reportedly arrived at an agreement in October and reached a settlement only a few days later. Page Six noted that they have agreed to move out of their shared home in Nashville and split the profits when it sells. In August, Ballerini took to Instagram to announce the news that she and Evans were parting ways after five years of marriage. "This deeply difficult decision is the result of a journey of love, growth, and effort that ultimately has come to an end," she wrote at the time (via ET). "It's hard to find the words here ... but I feel extremely grateful for the years of marriage to Morgan and hopeful for the next seasons."
A source told People that the divorce had been a long time coming. "They've been working on their marriage for a very long time. Prior to this they had separated privately once before and have been in therapy for several years," they divulged. "They gave it their best go but unfortunately arrived at the decision to formally separate." Now that the divorce has been finalized, Evans admitted that he's not doing too well.
Morgan Evans confesses that he's feeling 'lonely'
Morgan Evans got candid on how he's coping with his divorce from Kelsea Ballerini on the 2022 CMA Awards red carpet. The country crooner told Access Hollywood that it's been hard, but he's taking comfort in the fact that he's not alone.
"One of the hardest parts [of going through a divorce] is how lonely it feels," he admitted (via Us Weekly). "It's strangely comforting to realize that so many other people have been through it, which I didn't." He also added that writing songs had helped him heal. "It's been a rough few months in my life," he shared. "Writing this song just really helped me sort through a lot of that." It looks like he was referring to his track "Over for You," which he debuted at the CMC Rocks QLD festival in Australia in September, per Billboard. "How many times did you tell me you loved me if it wasn't true / I'm just wondering, how long has it been over for you?" the lyrics read.
While Evans and Ballerini had reached a mutually beneficial agreement in their divorce, it doesn't appear that the decision to break up was mutual. "I am very sad to confirm that after almost 5 years of marriage, Kelsea and I are parting ways," Evans wrote in his Instagram Story confirming the divorce at the time (via ET). "I wish it were otherwise but sadly it is not."