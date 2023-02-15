Jennifer Lopez Solidifies Love For Ben Affleck In Ink (& He Adds To His Collection Of Statement Tats)

Like a phoenix, Bennifer rose from the ashes in 2021. So you could argue that Ben Affleck's tattoo of an actual phoenix was a prescient work of body art. The world got its first good look at the ink six years before Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's reunion. Its sheer size was astonishing, and its subject matter was just too unsubtle — Affleck and Jennifer Garner had announced their divorce just months earlier, and Garner even wondered if she was supposed to be the ashes to Affleck's phoenix in an interview with Vanity Fair.

So it was easy to believe Affleck when he told Extra that, while he does have a collection of body art, the phoenix tattoo was just some temporary ink he was rocking for a movie role. This turned out to be a total lie. Affleck later defended his back's permanent feathered resident on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," while Lopez said what everyone was thinking when she was asked about the tat on "Watch What Happens Live" in 2016. "It's awful!" she exclaimed. "I would tell him that. I would tell him, 'What are you doing?' It has too many colors. His tattoos always had too many colors."

By now, Lopez has had ample opportunity to critique Affleck's ink to his face, and it seems that he took her "WWHL" notes to heart when the couple celebrated their first Valentine's Day as husband and wife by getting some much smaller tattoos.