Jennifer Lopez Solidifies Love For Ben Affleck In Ink (& He Adds To His Collection Of Statement Tats)
Like a phoenix, Bennifer rose from the ashes in 2021. So you could argue that Ben Affleck's tattoo of an actual phoenix was a prescient work of body art. The world got its first good look at the ink six years before Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's reunion. Its sheer size was astonishing, and its subject matter was just too unsubtle — Affleck and Jennifer Garner had announced their divorce just months earlier, and Garner even wondered if she was supposed to be the ashes to Affleck's phoenix in an interview with Vanity Fair.
So it was easy to believe Affleck when he told Extra that, while he does have a collection of body art, the phoenix tattoo was just some temporary ink he was rocking for a movie role. This turned out to be a total lie. Affleck later defended his back's permanent feathered resident on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," while Lopez said what everyone was thinking when she was asked about the tat on "Watch What Happens Live" in 2016. "It's awful!" she exclaimed. "I would tell him that. I would tell him, 'What are you doing?' It has too many colors. His tattoos always had too many colors."
By now, Lopez has had ample opportunity to critique Affleck's ink to his face, and it seems that he took her "WWHL" notes to heart when the couple celebrated their first Valentine's Day as husband and wife by getting some much smaller tattoos.
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's body art is a symbol of their commitment
Ben Affleck's apathetic demeanor at the 2023 Grammy Awards sparked concern that there might be trouble brewing in Bennifer Land, but Jennifer Lopez offered an assurance that all is well in a February 14 Instagram post. For the Valentine's Day prior, Affleck had reedited Lopez's "On My Way" music video, interweaving in photos and video footage of himself and his ladylove. Lopez was so proud of his creation that she shared it with her "On The JLo" newsletter readers. This year, she showed off their coordinating tattoos.
On the side of her ribcage, Lopez got an infinity sign pierced by an arrow. Her and Affleck's names appeared to be written in cursive on the symbol's loops. Instead of going the cliché route and getting a matching piece, Affleck skipped the infinity sign, opting for two arrows tied together with the initials "J" and "B." It was possibly located underneath his armpit. Speaking to Extra about how he chooses where to get inked, Affleck once said, "I try to have them in places where you don't have to do a lot of cover up." Except, you know, that massive mythical rainbow creature on his back.
In the caption of her Instagram post, Lopez wrote, "Commitment [infinity sign emoji]. Happy Valentine's Day my love." She also added a hashtag reading, "#CommitmentIsSexy." So she and Affleck are totally committed to being committed, ya dig?