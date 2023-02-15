DWTS' Britt Stewart And Actor Daniel Durant Confirm They've Taken Their Showmance To The Next Level

Daniel Durant had a great run on Season 31 of "Dancing with the Stars." He was eliminated by the judges in a double-elimination just before the finale. After the show, he promised to keep dancing alongside his professional partner Britt Stewart, as well as share his love of dance with the deaf community.

"It's so beautiful how aligned we are, because I have a nonprofit for BIPOC young dancers [Share The Movement], as well, and we're going to get everyone to dance and make dance accessible to truly everyone," Stewart told HollywoodLife. She added that it was "beautiful" how she was learning Durant's language, mentioning that she is committed to keep learning ASL.

The chemistry between Durant and Steward was apparent in the Prom Night episode. In his rehearsal package, the actor explained what his high school prom experience was like, mentioning that he was the one who got everyone up and dancing. He then asked Stewart if she wanted to be his prom date for the episode, and she accepted the invitation. At the end of the rehearsal package, the actor said that his dancing was going to be better at this prom and he was dancing alongside the "best prom date ever." At the time, it was more about playing along with the theme of the night, but now it looks like the partnership has turned into more.