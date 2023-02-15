DWTS' Britt Stewart And Actor Daniel Durant Confirm They've Taken Their Showmance To The Next Level
Daniel Durant had a great run on Season 31 of "Dancing with the Stars." He was eliminated by the judges in a double-elimination just before the finale. After the show, he promised to keep dancing alongside his professional partner Britt Stewart, as well as share his love of dance with the deaf community.
"It's so beautiful how aligned we are, because I have a nonprofit for BIPOC young dancers [Share The Movement], as well, and we're going to get everyone to dance and make dance accessible to truly everyone," Stewart told HollywoodLife. She added that it was "beautiful" how she was learning Durant's language, mentioning that she is committed to keep learning ASL.
The chemistry between Durant and Steward was apparent in the Prom Night episode. In his rehearsal package, the actor explained what his high school prom experience was like, mentioning that he was the one who got everyone up and dancing. He then asked Stewart if she wanted to be his prom date for the episode, and she accepted the invitation. At the end of the rehearsal package, the actor said that his dancing was going to be better at this prom and he was dancing alongside the "best prom date ever." At the time, it was more about playing along with the theme of the night, but now it looks like the partnership has turned into more.
Daniel Durant calls Britt Stewart his Valentine
Daniel Durant and Britt Stewart may have not won the "Dancing with the Stars" mirrorball trophy, but they sure are winning the hearts of the show's fans. After some speculation that a romance was brewing between the two, Durant took to Instagram on the day of love to confirm his relationship with his dance partner. "My Valentine," he captioned the picture of Stewart cuddling up to him. "Happy Valentine's Day!"
Fans picked up on Durant and Stewart's chemistry, especially after their run on the dance competition show ended. In a live Q&A, a fan reportedly asked the actor if he could speak, and after getting a little shy, Stewart encouraged him by saying that she loves his voice and the way he says her name. Durant also teased how close he was with his professional partner by explaining why he calls her "B-Shine," mentioning that she's the "shine from my heart."
Durant and Stewart aren't the first celebrity and professional dancer pairing to find love after the show. Alan Bersten and Alexis Ren's romance was revealed on the show, Mark Ballas and Sabrina Bryan dated for the time they were partnered together, Chrishell Stause and Keo Motsepe dated for a little bit after the show, and Artem Chigvintsev and Nikki Bella got married.