Former Nanny Drops Bombs About Jason Sudeikis And Olivia Wilde's Intense Split With Lawsuit Filing

The hits keep coming for Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde. Their former nanny of three years, who has been revealed to be Ericka Genaro, is suing the former couple for wrongful termination, Page Six reports. In the court documents, Genaro said she asked to take a three-day leave due to stress from their situation and was consequently fired by Sudeikis. She also claimed to feel stressed and anxious after Wilde moved out of the family home, which caused an increase in her work with the children. The filing stated that Genaro became the "primary caretaker" of Sudeikis and Wilde's two kids and the stress became "debilitating." She also claimed that she developed a "trauma bond" with Wilde and had to attend group therapy with the couple because of the revelation.

Genaro had previously spilled all the dirty details about the former couple in an interview with Inside Edition in October 2022. She claimed that Sudeikis and Wilde's relationship exploded when the "Ted Lasso" star found out that his ex-fiance was seeing Harry Styles. According to Genaro, Wilde started her affair with the "Watermelon Sugar" singer while she and Sudeikis were still together. Sudeikis allegedly went ballistic when Wilde left the house with her special salad dressing to give to Styles. The actors told Page Six that the accusations were "false and scurrilous" and wanted Genaro to back off their family, but the former nanny seems hell-bent on getting her just desserts.