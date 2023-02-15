We've Now Officially Seen Rihanna's Son Before Hearing Her Long-Promised Album

Rihanna is more than just a businesswoman and musician, she's a mom. It's been a year since the "Work" singer announced her first pregnancy, per Vogue. While fans were ecstatic for the singer, they couldn't help but think this would only prolong the release of new music.

Still, it was clear that Rihanna's focus was on her son and not on work. The couple welcomed their first child in May 2022, per TMZ. Rihanna and A$AP Rocky never revealed the baby's name, and it wasn't until months later that they shared the first video of their little bundle of joy. Rihanna's TikTok showed the baby boy in his car seat fiddling with his mom's phone. With the birth of her new son, fans were hopeful that it would become an inspiration for Rihanna to get back into the studio.

However, that hope came crashing down after Rihanna's epic Super Bowl performance. The long-anticipated performance was the first time in years the "Umbrella" singer would be taking the stage. Many fans believed that with her comeback performance, they would get a new song, but the singer gave fans a different surprise. Rihanna revealed that she was pregnant with her second child during the halftime show, per Variety. Fans were happy to see the musician growing her family, but they also knew this would push back the release of new music. Since then, Rihanna has given us another look at her son and is sharing when we can expect new music.