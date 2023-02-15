Teresa Giudice And Jacqueline Laurita Reconnect Over Family Ties (& Not Just Melissa Gorga Drama)

One of the many friends-turned-enemy arcs of the Bravo franchise "Real Housewives of New Jersey" is that of Teresa Giudice and Jacqueline Laurita, who have had a rollercoaster (a.k.a. great for TV) relationship before viewers' eyes. The final straw for the ex-besties came during Giudice and ex-husband Joe Giudice's 2014 tax evasion scandal. Pleading guilty to 41 counts of fraud, Teresa and Joe were sentenced to 15 months and 41 months in prison, respectively. Additionally, Joe was deported back to his native Italy following his release from prison in 2019. In a Season 9 episode, Teresa revealed that she had no plans for her and their four daughters to join Joe overseas. With the past as prologue, Teresa and Joe separated that year, finalizing the divorce in 2020. Laurita had plenty to say about Teresa's decision, telling Us Weekly in March 2019 that she didn't understand the latter's choice "to not stand by her man and keep her family intact," calling the decision "selfish."

Recently, Laurita also pinpointed her and Teresa's rift on another "RHONJ" star, Melissa Gorga — who is also Teresa's sister-in-law. Speaking to AllAboutTRH in February, Laurita blamed Gorga for making her feel "paranoid" about her friendship with Teresa. "I believe Melissa was jealous that Teresa and I were getting along and she knew that producers were pushing for us to be friends again," Laurita claimed, calling Gorga "manipulative."

Estranged since Joe's deportation drama, it seems the two ex-besties have come full circle. Recently, Teresa addressed her reconciliation with Laurita earlier this week.