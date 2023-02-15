Sophie Lloyd's Management Team Attempts To Clear The Air About Machine Gun Kelly Romance Rumors

Over one Super Bowl Sunday, Megan Fox seemingly snuffed out her engagement with twin flame Machine Gun Kelly. Fox shocked fans on February 12 by posting a series of Instagram selfies in front of a domestic violence PSA poster reading, "When you can't walk away." Quoting Beyoncé's "Pray You Catch Me" in the caption ("You can taste the dishonesty/ it's all over your breath"). Fox even interacted coyly with fans about the reasoning behind the post. With many suspecting MGK capable of infidelity — and some specifically calling out his guitarist, Sophie Lloyd, one fan wrote in Fox's comments, "He probably got with Sophie." Fox gave a playfully cryptic response, replying, "Maybe I got with Sophie."

Since then, the "Till Death" star proceeded to erase all photos of her fiancé from her feed — before deactivating her account altogether. (Kelly's posts featuring photos of Fox and comments by her are still up on his.) As an inside source later told People, the duo haven't "officially called off the engagement," but Fox has removed her ring (which is designed to hurt when she takes it off). "Things seem pretty serious this time," the source added, claiming that the couple had a major fight over the weekend.

In the chaos of this rapidly unfolding saga, Lloyd has stepped forward to clear her name from speculation about her and MGK.