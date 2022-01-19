The One Detail That Makes Megan Fox's Engagement Ring From MGK So Painful To Remove

Machine Gun Kelly wanted to give Megan Fox a special ring that truly represented their relationship, which is why he put so much thought into it. And while other people have rings that look similar — like Emily Ratajkowski's two-stone ring, which can be seen in an Instagram post that she shared in 2018 — Fox's ring has an additional element that most jewelers probably don't think of when creating these special pieces.

"It's a thoroughbred Colombian emerald, with no treatment. It was just carved into the teardrop, straight out of the mine. And the diamond was directly from [jeweler Stephen Webster]," MGK told Vogue in an exclusive interview alongside his bride-to-be. He went on to explain that the ring can actually "come apart to make two rings" but it has a magnet that forms "an obscure heart" when the two rings come together. And then, he casually mentioned the added feature that he had Webster include.

"And you see this right here? The bands are actually thorns. So if she tries to take it off, it hurts," MGK told Vogue. "Love is pain," he added. That's certainly one way to ensure that your significant other doesn't take their ring off!