Who Is Sophie Lloyd, Machine Gun Kelly's Guitarist And Rumored Fling?
Amid what could be the end of the relationship between Megan Fox and musician Machine Gun Kelly, another woman has allegedly entered the picture: MGK's guitarist, Sophie Lloyd. Fox's now-deleted Instagram post seemed to suggest that MGK had been unfaithful to her, and reports indicate that Fox has removed her engagement ring from the musician, whose real name is Colson Baker.
Although there appears to be no confirmation that Lloyd is the other woman or that she had anything to do with the couple's apparent break-up, fans have been sent into a frenzy because of the related speculation. According to StyleCaster, a fan commented on a now-deleted Instagram post of Fox's to say, "He probably got with Sophie," to which Fox (who is proudly bisexual) reportedly replied, "Maybe I got with Sophie," followed by a flame emoji.
Whatever has between Fox and MGK in their relationship, Sophie Lloyd has her own story.
Sophie Lloyd is developing her solo career
As shown on her verified Instagram profile, Sophie Lloyd is Machine Gun Kelly's guitarist, so the two definitely have spent time together. Whether that has turned romantic remains to be seen, but Lloyd mentions MGK in her Instagram biography directly and includes him in many of her photo and video posts on the social media network. On her personal website, Lloyd is described as being 27 years old. It is unclear when this was published, but other websites list her date of birth as September 2, 1996, which would make her 26 years old at the time of this article's publication. Her Facebook page description mentions that she is based in London, England.
In an interview with NME, Lloyd also discussed building her solo career, with a debut album yet to be released. As Lloyd told NME, she developed a following from YouTube and hadn't been planning to tour with anyone before being approached by MGK. Still, she shared, "Touring with Machine Gun Kelly was amazing. It was like one big family, and I felt so comfortable and safe from the get-go. I also love how he uses his music to tell a story and portray a message."