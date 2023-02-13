Who Is Sophie Lloyd, Machine Gun Kelly's Guitarist And Rumored Fling?

Amid what could be the end of the relationship between Megan Fox and musician Machine Gun Kelly, another woman has allegedly entered the picture: MGK's guitarist, Sophie Lloyd. Fox's now-deleted Instagram post seemed to suggest that MGK had been unfaithful to her, and reports indicate that Fox has removed her engagement ring from the musician, whose real name is Colson Baker.

Although there appears to be no confirmation that Lloyd is the other woman or that she had anything to do with the couple's apparent break-up, fans have been sent into a frenzy because of the related speculation. According to StyleCaster, a fan commented on a now-deleted Instagram post of Fox's to say, "He probably got with Sophie," to which Fox (who is proudly bisexual) reportedly replied, "Maybe I got with Sophie," followed by a flame emoji.

Whatever has between Fox and MGK in their relationship, Sophie Lloyd has her own story.