Jen Shah's New Tattoos Spell Out Her Priorities Ahead Of Prison Sentence
Jen Shah of "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" fame was arrested in 2021 and charged with conspiracy to commit money laundering and wire fraud. Shah pled guilty to fraud charges in a surprise move back in July. "She accepts full responsibility for her actions and deeply apologizes to all who have been harmed. Ms. Shah is also sorry for disappointing her husband, children, family, friends, and supporters. Jen pled guilty because she wants to pay her debt to society and put this ordeal behind her and her family," a lawyer for Shah said at the time, according to Vulture.
As part of a plea deal, which came months after Shah vehemently maintained her innocence in a fraud case, the reality star agreed to pay up to $9.5 million in restitution and would serve time behind bars. The length of Shah's prison sentence was determined in January. The judge overseeing the case ruled that Shah would spend 78 months behind bars beginning on February 17. As Shah prepares to turn herself in, she decided to get a couple of new tattoos as a way to remember the people closest to her as she enters this next chapter of her life.
Jen Shah honored her family with her new tattoos
Jen Shah decided to spend some of her last moments of freedom with a tattoo artist, getting two meaningful pieces added to her body. Shah shared photos of the new ink on her Instagram Stories. The first tattoo reads "Keiki," which means "children" in Hawaiian. The word is written in rather large letters and takes up most of Shah's forearm. The second tattoo features the names of her husband, Sharrieff Shah, and each of her sons, Sharrieff Jr. and Omar, in script writing. The tattoo reads "SharrieffOmarSharrieff" across the inside of Shah's opposite forearm (as seen above).
On her Instagram Stories, Shah chose very specific songs to play over the photos of her new tattoos. The first song Shah chose was "Mother" by Ashanti, which accompanied the tattoo that read "Keiki." The lyrics of the song read, "And all because a mother's love is unconditional / With all my heart and all my soul / I wanna let you know / Said I thank you and I love you." The second song playing over Shah's other tattoo photo was "You Are My Everything" by Mary J. Blige. It seems Shah is really preparing herself for what will undoubtedly be the hardest time in her life, and this seems to be her way of keeping her loved ones close as she goes through what's coming next.