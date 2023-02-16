Jen Shah's New Tattoos Spell Out Her Priorities Ahead Of Prison Sentence

Jen Shah decided to spend some of her last moments of freedom with a tattoo artist, getting two meaningful pieces added to her body. Shah shared photos of the new ink on her Instagram Stories. The first tattoo reads "Keiki," which means "children" in Hawaiian. The word is written in rather large letters and takes up most of Shah's forearm. The second tattoo features the names of her husband, Sharrieff Shah, and each of her sons, Sharrieff Jr. and Omar, in script writing. The tattoo reads "SharrieffOmarSharrieff" across the inside of Shah's opposite forearm (as seen above).

On her Instagram Stories, Shah chose very specific songs to play over the photos of her new tattoos. The first song Shah chose was "Mother" by Ashanti, which accompanied the tattoo that read "Keiki." The lyrics of the song read, "And all because a mother's love is unconditional / With all my heart and all my soul / I wanna let you know / Said I thank you and I love you." The second song playing over Shah's other tattoo photo was "You Are My Everything" by Mary J. Blige. It seems Shah is really preparing herself for what will undoubtedly be the hardest time in her life, and this seems to be her way of keeping her loved ones close as she goes through what's coming next.