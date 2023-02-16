Paris Hilton Went To Extremes To Hide Her Surrogate Pregnancy From The World (Including Her Family)

Surrogacy has continuously become more common with celebrities in the entertainment industry. From Kim Kardashian and Kanye "Ye" West to Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, each couple has their reason as to why they chose the surrogacy route. One thing about having a baby via surrogate, as a celebrity, is that it makes it easier for them to keep the arrival of the new baby a secret. This is why so many people were shocked when Paris Hilton announced that she had welcomed a baby into the world.

The hotel heiress and her husband, Carter Reum, made the announcement on social media with a photo of Hilton holding her son's hand. The caption wrote, "You are already loved beyond words." Celebrities took over the comments congratulating Hilton and Reum on their little bundle of joy. Hilton spoke with People about the exciting new journey she is embarking on. She said, "It's always been my dream to be a mother and I'm so happy that Carter and I found each other. We are so excited to start our family together and our hearts are exploding with love for our baby boy."

Since revealing his birth, Hilton has kept her son's name and his face private. It turns out, that's not the only thing that Hilton has kept a secret. The hotel heiress went to great lengths to ensure no one knew she was having a baby and even kept it from her family.