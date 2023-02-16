Andy Cohen's Theory On Who Really Gave Heather Gay A Black Eye Echoes What We're All Thinking
Heather Gay's mysterious black eye has baffled Bravo fans since the Season 3 premiere of the "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City." Gay started sporting the black eye during the cast's annual trip to San Diego. Upon waking one morning, Gay first displayed her visibly injured eye to her friend Jen Shah during Episode 12. Shah reacted in shock as she examined Gay's injuries and inquired, "What the f*** happened?" Gay then replied that she didn't "want to get anyone in trouble." She continued, "That's why I need you to like help me figure out if someone wants to talk about what really happened last night. We need a cover story is what I'm saying."
As the season progressed, Gay continued to refuse to name and shame her attacker even after Angie Harrington and Meredith Marks urged her to come forward. Needless to say, Bravo fans immediately began to speculate whether Gay was actually attempting to cover for Shah, given their complicated friendship. Of course, Andy Cohen also brought up the origins of Gay's injury during the "RHOSLC" Season 3 reunion, but Gay still couldn't give a concrete response. "I blacked out, I don't know how it happened," said Gay. Now, Cohen has breathed new life into this story by revealing who he believes gave Gay her black eye.
Andy Cohen blames Heather's black eye on Jen Shah
After a season of speculation from both cast members and fans, the "RHOSLC" reunion could've been the perfect place for Heather Gay put to bed rumors that Shah was responsible for giving her a black eye. Shah, of course, didn't address any of her season-long storylines after declining to attend the reunion due to her unwillingness to speak about her fraud case. In any case, Andy Cohen recently addressed the unfortunate debacle on the February 15 episode of "Watch What Happens Live."
After "Vanderpump Rules" cast member Lala Kent revealed that she believed one of Gay's cast members gave her the black eye, Cohen eagerly agreed. "From Jen Shah?" asked Cohen, per Page Six. "I do too. I don't think [Gay] hit her head on a cabinet and got scratches on her arm." Naturally, Cohen's comments have reignited the flames of this mystery, even garnering a response from Shah's camp. According to Shah's representative, Shah is busy focusing on her family. "I personally know that she has not spoken to Andy Cohen since before the reunion where he called her directly to beg her to attend the RHOSLC [Season] 3 reunion," shared the rep with Life & Style. They also blamed Cohen's "aggressions" on Shah's decision to skip out on his proposed one-on-one interview.
Shah is set to report to begin her 6 1/2-year prison sentence on February 17 for conspiracy to commit wire fraud, per Vox.