Andy Cohen's Theory On Who Really Gave Heather Gay A Black Eye Echoes What We're All Thinking

Heather Gay's mysterious black eye has baffled Bravo fans since the Season 3 premiere of the "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City." Gay started sporting the black eye during the cast's annual trip to San Diego. Upon waking one morning, Gay first displayed her visibly injured eye to her friend Jen Shah during Episode 12. Shah reacted in shock as she examined Gay's injuries and inquired, "What the f*** happened?" Gay then replied that she didn't "want to get anyone in trouble." She continued, "That's why I need you to like help me figure out if someone wants to talk about what really happened last night. We need a cover story is what I'm saying."

As the season progressed, Gay continued to refuse to name and shame her attacker even after Angie Harrington and Meredith Marks urged her to come forward. Needless to say, Bravo fans immediately began to speculate whether Gay was actually attempting to cover for Shah, given their complicated friendship. Of course, Andy Cohen also brought up the origins of Gay's injury during the "RHOSLC" Season 3 reunion, but Gay still couldn't give a concrete response. "I blacked out, I don't know how it happened," said Gay. Now, Cohen has breathed new life into this story by revealing who he believes gave Gay her black eye.