Jen Shah Shuts Down One-On-One Interview With Andy Cohen As Her Prison Time Nears
Jen Shah just shared the reason why she refused to have one final sit-down interview with Andy Cohen before she heads to prison.
In case you missed it, the "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star was sentenced to 78 months in prison or six and a half years for spearheading a telemarketing scheme that promised people that they would generate more revenue by purchasing "business services" she peddled, which ended up leaving many in the red. She initially denied all the allegations, but eventually pleaded guilty to all charges. "I knew this was wrong. I knew people were harmed," Shah said in court, per Vulture. "I am so sorry."
According to Reuters, Shah agreed to a plea deal that rendered her guilty of one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. She was also judged to cough up $6.5 million in restitution and submit a list of luxury items she collected in her years of scamming. At the time, Bravo boss Cohen was then called out for apparently "siding" with Shah, but he admitted that he was "hoping that she was actually innocent." And now that fans are expecting them to have one final exchange before she goes behind bars, Shah revealed why she denied Cohen the opportunity.
Jen Shah blasted Andy Cohen in a statement
Jen Shah took to Instagram to reveal to fans why she's not having a one-on-one with Andy Cohen in a public setting. The embattled reality star wrote that the host and the Bravo network were unwilling to "remove contractual provisions that would allow the network to legally make misrepresentations of me and my story, relating to any and all topics, prior to and during the course of my participation."
Shah also pointed out the fact that the supposed interview was not part of her contract and, ultimately, she did not want to subject her family to being "sensationalized and inaccurately conveyed." Then again, she shared that she hoped she would someday have the opportunity to tell her side of things instead of "having complete lies and misinterpretations about me smeared across the headlines."
It's worth noting that prior to Shah's statement, Cohen publicly stated that he was looking forward to having a conversation with Shah to get her side of things. "I'm hoping to go talk to Jen this weekend," he said on his "Radio Andy" show on SiriusXM on January 9 (via Page Six). "I'm hopeful that I can do that sit-down with her in front of some cameras and deliver that to you."