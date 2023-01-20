Jen Shah Shuts Down One-On-One Interview With Andy Cohen As Her Prison Time Nears

Jen Shah just shared the reason why she refused to have one final sit-down interview with Andy Cohen before she heads to prison.

In case you missed it, the "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star was sentenced to 78 months in prison or six and a half years for spearheading a telemarketing scheme that promised people that they would generate more revenue by purchasing "business services" she peddled, which ended up leaving many in the red. She initially denied all the allegations, but eventually pleaded guilty to all charges. "I knew this was wrong. I knew people were harmed," Shah said in court, per Vulture. "I am so sorry."

According to Reuters, Shah agreed to a plea deal that rendered her guilty of one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. She was also judged to cough up $6.5 million in restitution and submit a list of luxury items she collected in her years of scamming. At the time, Bravo boss Cohen was then called out for apparently "siding" with Shah, but he admitted that he was "hoping that she was actually innocent." And now that fans are expecting them to have one final exchange before she goes behind bars, Shah revealed why she denied Cohen the opportunity.