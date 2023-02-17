Priscilla Presley's Relationship With Riley Keough May Have Taken An Unexpected Turn
Priscilla Presley is still mourning the loss of her only daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, who died suddenly in January. Lisa Marie was found unconscious inside her home in Calabasas, California, and was rushed to a nearby hospital, according to TMZ. A few hours later, Priscilla confirmed that her daughter was gone. "It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," Priscilla said in a statement to People. Lisa Marie is survived by her three kids, daughters Riley Keough, Harper Lockwood, and Finley Lockwood. She was predeceased by her only son, Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide in 2020.
Following Lisa Marie's tragic death, her family planned for her to be buried at Graceland, next to her son and across from her father, Elvis Presley, ET previously reported. Family and friends gathered for a memorial service, where Priscilla spoke out publicly for the first time. "Our hearts are broken Lisa, we all love you," Priscilla said after reading a poem written by her granddaughter, according to HollywoodLife. In the time since, a battle for Lisa Marie's estate has ensued. The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that Priscilla had filed a petition in court questioning the "authenticity and validity" of her daughter's will. We have since learned some of the details and it has reportedly caused fallout within the family.
Priscilla Presley says she wants to keep her family 'together'
Court documents obtained by The Hollywood Reporter suggest there was an amendment made to Lisa Marie Presley's will in 2016 in which Priscilla Presley was removed as the co-trustee of the estate alongside Barry Siegel. The amendment has replaced Priscilla and Siegel with Lisa Marie's eldest daughter, Riley Keough. As Priscilla presses forward in an attempt to gain control of her daughter's estate, she says that she's hoping to keep her family together. The statement came by way of an Instagram caption that read, "My wish is to protect my three grandchildren and keep our family together." However, the family may not be on the best terms at present time.
"It has been a very tense and heartbreaking few weeks for both Riley and Priscilla. Riley has been mourning the loss of her mother and is heartbroken to have to deal with a trust dispute with a family member. Priscilla is adamant that she has a valid case and that she will prevail in court. Riley and Priscilla aren't communicating at this time, but have been in communication through lawyers," a source told ET. The source said that Keough is unhappy that the battle with her grandmother has been made public and she is "stressed" about what's going on, something she knows her mother would "never want." Keough is doing her best to stay positive and focus on her family, including her husband and daughter, as she continues down this untraveled path.