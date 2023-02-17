Priscilla Presley's Relationship With Riley Keough May Have Taken An Unexpected Turn

Court documents obtained by The Hollywood Reporter suggest there was an amendment made to Lisa Marie Presley's will in 2016 in which Priscilla Presley was removed as the co-trustee of the estate alongside Barry Siegel. The amendment has replaced Priscilla and Siegel with Lisa Marie's eldest daughter, Riley Keough. As Priscilla presses forward in an attempt to gain control of her daughter's estate, she says that she's hoping to keep her family together. The statement came by way of an Instagram caption that read, "My wish is to protect my three grandchildren and keep our family together." However, the family may not be on the best terms at present time.

"It has been a very tense and heartbreaking few weeks for both Riley and Priscilla. Riley has been mourning the loss of her mother and is heartbroken to have to deal with a trust dispute with a family member. Priscilla is adamant that she has a valid case and that she will prevail in court. Riley and Priscilla aren't communicating at this time, but have been in communication through lawyers," a source told ET. The source said that Keough is unhappy that the battle with her grandmother has been made public and she is "stressed" about what's going on, something she knows her mother would "never want." Keough is doing her best to stay positive and focus on her family, including her husband and daughter, as she continues down this untraveled path.