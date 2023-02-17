Lisa Vanderpump Doesn't Hold Back When Asked About Randall Emmett Allegedly Cheating On Lala Kent
Lisa Vanderpump has grown very close to some of her staff at SUR over the years, and has formed relationships with several of her employees, many of whom have become friends. She's been a role model and even a mother figure to the "Vanderpump Rules" crew through the drama, the heartbreak, and the happy moments, and that includes Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz's wedding, their 2022 divorce, and of course, all of the babies who have grown the "VPR" family over the past couple of years.
One of the more recent scandals involved Lala Kent's split from Randall Emmett. Kent said that she learned that her fiance was cheating on her and she was forced to break off their engagement in October 2021. The reality star has made several adjustments in her life in the time since, but has admitted that she went through a dark time with her ex. Kent and Emmett seemed very much in love on television, so many people were left shocked by the allegations and simply devastated for Kent, who went from having a family at home to becoming a single mother nearly overnight. As the aftermath of Kent and Emmett's split plays out on "VPR" Season 10, Vanderpump herself has weighed in on the split — and she did not hold back.
Lisa Vanderpump thinks Randall Emmett made a 'huge mistake' with Lala Kent
In an interview with Extra, Lisa Vanderpump said that she thinks Randall Emmett really messed up. "I think that [Lala Kent] was so blown away, literally, by all the allegations that came out," Vanderpump said. She went on to call the allegations about Emmett "devastating" and said that everyone had a hard time with it. "We loved Randall because of the way we thought he loved her ... I spent time around them, they seemed so good together, so it was very disappointing when the covers were pulled back and everything was revealed," she explained. Vanderpump went on to say that she believes that Kent is a "good girl" and that Emmett screwed up. "I do think Lala was idealistic and she was going into this relationship and he loved her, took care of her, and spoiled her and she just really worshiped him at the time. I think it was a huge mistake on his part," Vanderpump said.
Meanwhile, things between Emmett and Kent still seem very bitter. Interestingly, during a February episode of "Watch What Happens Live," Kent said that he ex is already engaged to someone else. His rep, however, was quick to respond. "Randall is not in any way, shape or form engaged. Anyone who says otherwise is either lying, ill-informed or both," Emmett's rep told Us Weekly. It looks like this messy split keeps getting messier.