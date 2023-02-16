Lala Kent's Claims About Ex Randall Emmett Getting Engaged Have Him Firing Back
Lala Kent and Randall Emmett's relationship started several years before Emmett — a famous movie producer — first appeared on "Vanderpump Rules" in 2019. Kent and Emmett made things "Instagram official" in 2018, then pushed things into high gear by getting engaged that same year. And though Kent would give birth to the couple's first child together in March 2021, by fall of that year they were totally done. Unfortunately, Kent and Emmett's relationship couldn't survive the strains and stress of Emmett's alleged infidelity, which Kent has spoken about on numerous occasions — including in episodes of "Vanderpump Rules."
Since their split, Kent has been particularly vocal about the demise of their relationship. Once, she even accused Emmett of proposing to her with a fake engagement ring during a 2021 episode of her "Give Them Lala" podcast, per Fox News. While Kent was originally led to believe that her ring was worth upwards of $150,000, she later found out that it was worth substantially less, and that Emmett was well aware. "[Kent's jeweler] says, '[Emmett] knew exactly what he was buying. He knew the diamond he was getting.'" Kent added, "It just was like, 'Wow, there's not one piece of the five years I was with this person that has been truthful and honest.'"
Interestingly enough, Kent recently made similar accusatory (and revelatory) statements about Emmett's new relationship, which have prompted him to clap back.
Randall Emmett claps back at Lala Kent
Lala Kent recently appeared on "Watch What Happens Live" and threw a whole bunch of shade her ex's way. When host Andy Cohen asked Kent how she found out that Emmett's new girlfriend moved into his home right after she moved out, Kent shocked viewers by skirting the question and revealing that Emmett was actually engaged. "They're still together," shared Kent. "They're engaged, they've been engaged for a while," she continued. Once Cohen sarcastically inquired as to whether Emmett gave her "a big fake ring," and Kent replied "Probably." Kent further twisted the knife by implying that she got this information from people close to Emmett. "You know, his camp talks. He doesn't think they talk, but the closest people to him, they stay talking. So I know a lot of stuff."
Of course, you can't really have a public spat between exes without an appropriate clap back. On February 16, Emmett's representative issued a statement on his behalf to address Kent's claims. "Randall is not in any way, shape or form engaged. Anyone who says otherwise is either lying, ill-informed or both," shared Emmett's rep with Us Weekly.