Lala Kent's Claims About Ex Randall Emmett Getting Engaged Have Him Firing Back

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett's relationship started several years before Emmett — a famous movie producer — first appeared on "Vanderpump Rules" in 2019. Kent and Emmett made things "Instagram official" in 2018, then pushed things into high gear by getting engaged that same year. And though Kent would give birth to the couple's first child together in March 2021, by fall of that year they were totally done. Unfortunately, Kent and Emmett's relationship couldn't survive the strains and stress of Emmett's alleged infidelity, which Kent has spoken about on numerous occasions — including in episodes of "Vanderpump Rules."

Since their split, Kent has been particularly vocal about the demise of their relationship. Once, she even accused Emmett of proposing to her with a fake engagement ring during a 2021 episode of her "Give Them Lala" podcast, per Fox News. While Kent was originally led to believe that her ring was worth upwards of $150,000, she later found out that it was worth substantially less, and that Emmett was well aware. "[Kent's jeweler] says, '[Emmett] knew exactly what he was buying. He knew the diamond he was getting.'" Kent added, "It just was like, 'Wow, there's not one piece of the five years I was with this person that has been truthful and honest.'"

Interestingly enough, Kent recently made similar accusatory (and revelatory) statements about Emmett's new relationship, which have prompted him to clap back.