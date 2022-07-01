Lala Kent Has Disturbing New Claims About The End Of Her Relationship With Randall Emmett
Lala Kent hasn't exactly been shy about what really went down when it came to the end of her engagement to Randall Emmett. The former "Vanderpump Rules" star has gotten pretty candid about the demise of their relationship, accused the father of her child of deceiving her and being unfaithful. "There are moments [where] I sit here and say, 'How can I go out into the world and trust anybody ever again?'" she asked on "Give Them Lala" in December 2021. "But it's important for me to learn how to do that because I know that there are a lot of women out there that are going through the same thing that I am and it's not right. I have to fight for them. I have to fight for [my daughter] Ocean."
Kent has also accused her ex of giving her a fake diamond engagement ring and went off on Emmett on Instagram when she alleged he'd cheated with an unnamed 23-year-old woman. "I was alone during most of my pregnancy and for the first 7 months of her life, until the mask fell and I saw who he really was," Kent claimed in an Instagram comment, alleging he started a relationship the same month Ocean was born. She wrote that she moved out of their home two days later, adding, "Sadly this isn't the most shocking thing I learned. Women and cheating are just the tip of the iceberg." Now? Kent is sharing a dramatic new bombshell.
Lala Kent claimed Randall Emmett 'knocked' her to the floor
Lala Kent accused Randall Emmett of attacking her after she confronted him over his alleged cheating. "He ran after me, tackled me and knocked me to the ground. I used every ounce of strength to get him off of me as he was trying to pry [the phone] from my hands," she alleged during a June interview with Los Angeles Times, the outlet confirming Kent told five people about the alleged incident. The reality star claimed it was that moment she realized Emmett may've been hiding more from her.
Emmett denied those claims, hitting back in a statement via his rep, "These allegations are false and part of a now-familiar smear campaign orchestrated by Randall's ex-fiancée to sway their custody dispute. Lala Kent has lied and manipulated others in her desperate attempt to win full custody of her daughter, keep her name in the press, and remain relevant in reality television." Their nanny, Isabelle Morales, also shared a slightly different take on Kent's version of events, saying, "I witnessed Randall and Lala fighting over his phone. The only physical interaction I saw was Randall taking back his phone from Lala."
Emmett spoke about Kent's cheating allegations in March, saying in part on "Genuinely GG," "There's always two sides to every story, but I'm just not ever going to take that to the public because I just can't get involved in all of this. I've made mistakes, she's made mistakes."
If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.