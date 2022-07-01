Lala Kent Has Disturbing New Claims About The End Of Her Relationship With Randall Emmett

Lala Kent hasn't exactly been shy about what really went down when it came to the end of her engagement to Randall Emmett. The former "Vanderpump Rules" star has gotten pretty candid about the demise of their relationship, accused the father of her child of deceiving her and being unfaithful. "There are moments [where] I sit here and say, 'How can I go out into the world and trust anybody ever again?'" she asked on "Give Them Lala" in December 2021. "But it's important for me to learn how to do that because I know that there are a lot of women out there that are going through the same thing that I am and it's not right. I have to fight for them. I have to fight for [my daughter] Ocean."

Kent has also accused her ex of giving her a fake diamond engagement ring and went off on Emmett on Instagram when she alleged he'd cheated with an unnamed 23-year-old woman. "I was alone during most of my pregnancy and for the first 7 months of her life, until the mask fell and I saw who he really was," Kent claimed in an Instagram comment, alleging he started a relationship the same month Ocean was born. She wrote that she moved out of their home two days later, adding, "Sadly this isn't the most shocking thing I learned. Women and cheating are just the tip of the iceberg." Now? Kent is sharing a dramatic new bombshell.