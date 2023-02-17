What Has Rachel Hollis Been Up To Since Her Biggest Scandals?

Controversial influencer Rachel Hollis became a household name after receiving a lot of positive press for posting an unedited photo of herself in a bikini – stretch marks and all, per Today. She amassed a substantial following and subsequently published a best-selling book, "Girl, Wash Your Face." All that glitters is not gold, though, and after a messy divorce, Hollis was abruptly called out for making numerous insensitive comments. In one instance, she was criticized for speaking unkindly about her housekeeper — whose job she summed up as "cleaning her toilets."

Rather than apologize, Hollis doubled down. "No, sis, literally everything I do in my life is to live a life that most people can't relate to," Hollis said after a commenter called her "unrelatable" under the since-deleted TikTok video. "Literally every woman I admire in history was unrelatable." The video's caption noted Harriet Tubman as one of the "unrelatable" women to whom she relates. That was not well-received by her followers. Hollis began receiving additional criticism for her message's simplicity — something to the effect of "hard work pays off," which neatly ignored issues like systemic misogyny and racism.

Hollis issued multiple apologies, but ended up postponing a tour and laying low for a while. Then, months later, Hollis made the news once again in October 2022.