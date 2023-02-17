Ryan Reynolds Plays It Coy When Asked About The Birth Of Fourth Child With Blake Lively

#BabyWatch for Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' fourth child appeared to be over on Super Bowl Sunday 2023, after Lively shared a photo of her suddenly flat tummy. In an expertly coy Instagram upload, Lively appears smiling alongside Reynolds and his mom, Tammy, as they prepare to celebrate the festivities. "Puppy Bowl Sunday 2023 ... been busy," the actor and Betty Buzz founder wrote simply (along with posting a carousel of yum dishes she and her fam made).

Lively's diversion didn't stop her comments from being flooded with fans shocked at her seemingly baby bump-less belly. After all, the "Gossip Girl" star also made huge waves last September when she popped up at the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women's Summit with an unexpected accessory — a burgeoning fourth bun in the oven. Lively and Reynolds were already parents to daughters James, Inez, and Betty, with Lively gushing at the event that she just liked "to create," whether that be "baking or storytelling or businesses or humans." Needless to say, her hubby is on board with her mentality. As Reynolds himself told Entertainment Tonight last November, "You'd have to be a moron to do this four times if you didn't like it."

When it comes to confirming Baby No. 4's birth, however, it seems the couple is letting Lively's Instagram pic do the talking (for now)...