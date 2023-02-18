RHOSLC Star Jen Shah Is Officially In Prison (& Only Brought 2 Things)

On February 17, Jen Shah turned herself into prison to serve her 6.5 years behind bars. However, before beginning her sentence, "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star spoke with "White Collar Service" co-founder Justin Paperny about her impending prison stay and the two items she was bringing with her to FPC Bryan Prison. "I'm going in with two things: the Quran [and] my release plan," she revealed. "So I'm going with an 18-page release plan that has 11 different sections that is going to help me stay on track, hold me accountable." Elsewhere in her interview, Shah opened up about the emotions she was experiencing ahead of her long prison stay.

"Gosh, there's so many emotions I'm feeling right at this moment, getting ready to surrender. Emotional. I'd be lying if I said I wasn't nervous and scared," she revealed. She went on to say that she's been experiencing a new sense of "relief" due to her future being less ambiguous. Shah's interview comes a few weeks after she turned down a chance to interview with Bravo boss Andy Cohen. "I will not be doing the 1:1 with Andy Cohen and Bravo because of their unwillingness to remove contractual provisions that would allow the network to legally make misrepresentations of me and my story, relating to any and all topics, prior to and during the course of my participation," she wrote on Instagram.