Source Says Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly Are Still Together (But They Haven't Stopped Fighting)

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have been engaged for a little more than a year, but there seems to be some serious trouble in paradise. The internet's sixth sense started tingling when Fox shared an Instagram post in which she quoted some interesting lyrics in the caption. The song? "Pray You Catch Me" by Beyoncé, a song about cheating. As the last slide of her post, Fox uploaded a video of a fire, perhaps trying to suggest that she burned her fiancé's things. Many fans also noticed that Fox removed any and all traces of MGK from her Instagram feed and even unfollowed him. In the time since, Fox has completely deactivated her account. As an aside, MGK's Instagram is still active, though he hasn't posted very much lately.

"They haven't officially called off the engagement but Megan took her ring off," a source told People of the couple's presumed relationship issues. It didn't take long for MGK's guitarist Sophie Lloyd to become a person of interest among internet sleuths who've been trying to figure out who cheated on whom with whom, but her management team was quick to speak out and let everyone know that Lloyd has nothing to do with MGK in a romantic way. She "has been needlessly dragged into the media based off of meritless accusations made by social media," her management team told Page Six, calling the accusations "disrespectful to her as a female artist." And now it seems like we have a better idea of what's going on.