Fans Tell Nicki Swift Which New Celebrity Couple Is The Most Surprising - Exclusive Survey

Who doesn't love a good unlikely celebrity romance? There's just something about seeing odd couples together that can melt even the most cynical of hearts. After all, you can't deny evidence that love truly does conquer all when Gwen Stefani brings her one-of-a-kind Cali girl style to the cornfields of hubby Blake Shelton's ranch, or when Blink-182 rocker Travis Barker finds a bride in Calabasas reality star Kourtney Kardashian.

A more recent random rumored romance is that of "Hole in the Bottle" hitmaker Kelsea Ballerini and "Outer Banks" actor Chase Stokes, who told Extra that he was totally stoked about Ballerini's "Rolling Up the Welcome Mat" EP in a February 17 interview. "She's an incredible human being," he gushed. "I adore her to death. This is a huge moment for her. So, I'm just very, very proud of her." Then there's rapper Yo Gotti, who seemingly manifested a relationship with "Growing Up Hip Hop" star Angela Simmons years ago. "Boy, I got a crush on Angela Simmons / They like, 'Damn Gotti, you bold' / F*** it, I'm gon' let the world know," he rapped in the 2015 track "Down in the DM." Now, he and Simmons are Instagram official.

After being linked to Kim Kardashian and Emily Ratajkowski, "Saturday Night Live" lothario Pete Davidson surprised everyone by cozying up to a lesser-known entertainer, his "Bodies Bodies Bodies" co-star Chase Sui Wonders, according to Page Six. But a different pair topped Nicki Swift's poll of the most surprising new celebrity couple.