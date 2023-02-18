Fans Tell Nicki Swift Which New Celebrity Couple Is The Most Surprising - Exclusive Survey
Who doesn't love a good unlikely celebrity romance? There's just something about seeing odd couples together that can melt even the most cynical of hearts. After all, you can't deny evidence that love truly does conquer all when Gwen Stefani brings her one-of-a-kind Cali girl style to the cornfields of hubby Blake Shelton's ranch, or when Blink-182 rocker Travis Barker finds a bride in Calabasas reality star Kourtney Kardashian.
A more recent random rumored romance is that of "Hole in the Bottle" hitmaker Kelsea Ballerini and "Outer Banks" actor Chase Stokes, who told Extra that he was totally stoked about Ballerini's "Rolling Up the Welcome Mat" EP in a February 17 interview. "She's an incredible human being," he gushed. "I adore her to death. This is a huge moment for her. So, I'm just very, very proud of her." Then there's rapper Yo Gotti, who seemingly manifested a relationship with "Growing Up Hip Hop" star Angela Simmons years ago. "Boy, I got a crush on Angela Simmons / They like, 'Damn Gotti, you bold' / F*** it, I'm gon' let the world know," he rapped in the 2015 track "Down in the DM." Now, he and Simmons are Instagram official.
After being linked to Kim Kardashian and Emily Ratajkowski, "Saturday Night Live" lothario Pete Davidson surprised everyone by cozying up to a lesser-known entertainer, his "Bodies Bodies Bodies" co-star Chase Sui Wonders, according to Page Six. But a different pair topped Nicki Swift's poll of the most surprising new celebrity couple.
Matthew Lawrence and Chilli are giving fans major '90s nostalgia
In 1999, TLC member Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas instituted a "No Scrubs" policy, and now, more than two decades later, she found a guy who certainly isn't trying to holla while "hangin' out the passenger side of his best friend's ride." When Nicki Swift polled 5,300 pop culture fans to see which recent celeb odd couple shocked them the most, it was "Boy Meets World" star Matthew Lawrence and his CrazySexyCool girlfriend, whose double dose of '90s nostalgia helped them earn an impressive 49% of the vote. Pete Davidson still managed to surprise 21% of respondents by dating Chase Sui Wonders, while Scottie Pippen's ex, Larsa Pippen, and Michael Jordan's son, Marcus Jordan, scored 13% of the vote. Bringing up the rear was Angela Simmons and Yo Gotti (11%), followed by Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes (6%).
Lawrence, who was previously married to "Dancing With the Stars" pro Cheryl Burke, was first spotted chillin' with Chilli in Hawaii last August. The TLC singer famously dated Usher for two years, with the musical pair calling it quits in 2003.
Speaking to People in January, Chilli's representative, Christal Jordan, said that what the singer and Lawrence have appears to be the real deal. "I've been with Chilli since 2005 and I've never seen her this in love," Jordan revealed. "She is glowing. They are really cute together." Just as long as they aren't "movin' too faaast."