Tiger Woods Slips Justin Thomas Questionable Gift After PGA Tour Face-Off

On February 17, friends and golf rivals Tiger Woods and Justin Thomas went head-to-head during the Genesis Invitational in Pacific Palisades. While the tournament was full of stunning plays by both golfers, it also faced a bit of controversy due to Woods' jokester ways. While heading to the ninth hole, the TGR founder was seen handing Thomas a Tampax tampon. After discarding the item onto the green, the two players were shown laughing about the interaction. Now, fans and sports enthusiasts are divided over the matter across social media.

One person tweeted, "This is just not that funny. It's just a boomer joke and says a lot about Tiger." Another person wrote, "So Tiger believes having the ability to bleed for a week while working, taking care of one's self and family, cooking, grocery shopping, driving – etc is supposed to weakness?" While many golf fans were left unimpressed by the unusual prank, some individuals claimed it was part of Woods and Thomas' "friendly banter." "Good friendly competition. Love it," one person commented.

In response to the backlash, Woods released a statement apologizing for his prank. "It was suppose to be all fun and games and obviously it hasn't turned out that way," he said during a press conference. "If I offended anybody, it was not the case, it was just two friends having fun."