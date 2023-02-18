Tiger Woods Slips Justin Thomas Questionable Gift After PGA Tour Face-Off
Tiger Woods gave his friendly rival Justin Thomas a peculiar gift during their recent PGA Tour match. If you're a fan of all things sports, then you've heard of Woods. Making his debut as a professional golfer in 1996, the former Sportsman of the Year has gone on to become one of the most successful athletes of all time. From making history with his 82 PGA Tour wins, to leading the successful enterprise, TGR, Woods has left no stone unturned in his sports world domination.
While the golf legend has made headlines for both his professional and personal exploits, Woods has also been known to be a jokester on the green. Back in 2020, the U.S. Open Championship winner teased fellow golfer Phil Mickelson during The Match II. "You want me to mark it with my U.S. Open Medal?" Woods playfully teased his industry peer. While Woods has been known to joke with his competition, his recent prank on Thomas has received a mixed reaction from fans and the media.
Tiger Woods' prank on Justin Thomas earned a mixed reaction
On February 17, friends and golf rivals Tiger Woods and Justin Thomas went head-to-head during the Genesis Invitational in Pacific Palisades. While the tournament was full of stunning plays by both golfers, it also faced a bit of controversy due to Woods' jokester ways. While heading to the ninth hole, the TGR founder was seen handing Thomas a Tampax tampon. After discarding the item onto the green, the two players were shown laughing about the interaction. Now, fans and sports enthusiasts are divided over the matter across social media.
One person tweeted, "This is just not that funny. It's just a boomer joke and says a lot about Tiger." Another person wrote, "So Tiger believes having the ability to bleed for a week while working, taking care of one's self and family, cooking, grocery shopping, driving – etc is supposed to weakness?" While many golf fans were left unimpressed by the unusual prank, some individuals claimed it was part of Woods and Thomas' "friendly banter." "Good friendly competition. Love it," one person commented.
In response to the backlash, Woods released a statement apologizing for his prank. "It was suppose to be all fun and games and obviously it hasn't turned out that way," he said during a press conference. "If I offended anybody, it was not the case, it was just two friends having fun."