Ice-T Mourns Painful Loss Of Law & Order: SVU Co-Star Richard Belzer

Richard Belzer, who was best known for portraying Detective Munch on "Law & Order: SVU" died on February 19, according to TMZ. The publication cites a tweet by Laraine Newman, Belzer's former "Law & Order" co-star, who spoke of his death on Twitter. Belzer's official cause of death is yet to be revealed. However, Bill Scheft, Belzer's longtime friend and fellow writer confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that Belzer had recently been suffering from various health issues. "He had lots of health issues, and his last words were, 'F*** you, motherfu***r,'" Scheft shared.

At this time, there's no word on what exactly ailed Belzer at the time of his death. However, he has a known history of testicular cancer. In 1992, Belzer spoke with The Washington Post about finding out he had cancer at age 40. "Being diagnosed with testicular cancer was like a cosmic slap in the face," shared Belzer. "My reaction was, 'How do I get rid of it, and can I have sex?'" Ultimately, Belzer beat his diagnosis and lived for several more decades before his untimely passing. Unfortunately, Belzer's tragic death adds him to the list of celebs who've died in 2023. Tributes have since began pouring in from Belzer's peers and former colleagues — including actors Chris Meloni, Mariska Hargitay, and Richard Lewis. Ice-T, who starred on "SVU" alongside Belzer for the majority of his 17-year streak, also shared quite the poignant tribute.