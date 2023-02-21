Madonna Pokes Fun At Her Ever-Changing Appearance After Grammys Pic Debacle

If there's one thing you can always expect from Madonna, it's change. Madonna has reinvented herself time and time again over her decades-long career, with the pop superstar repeatedly changing up her sound and her look to keep fans on their toes.

But while much of her change over the years has had to do with her album eras, the star has also hit the headlines for a change up that maybe wasn't quite so intentional. Madonna caused quite a stir on February 5 after she appeared at the 2023 Grammy Awards looking quite different, which really got people on social media talking. The chatter got so intense that Madonna herself clapped back, chastising those who focused on her appearance instead of acknowledging what she actually said when she took to the stage. "Many people chose to only talk about Close-up photos of me Taken with a long lens camera By a press photographer that Would distort anyone's face!!" she clapped back on Instagram. "Once again I am caught in the glare of ageism and misogyny That permeates the world we live in. A world that refuses to celebrate women past the age of 45 And feels the need to punish her If she continues to be strong willed, hard-working and adventurous."

And now? The "Like A Virgin" hitmaker has even more to say following the criticism.