CNN's Don Lemon Faces Wrist Slap After Problematic Nikki Haley Comments

On the February 16 airing of "CNN This Morning," anchorman Don Lemon made some controversial comments about a woman being in her "prime," claiming that politician Nikki Haley is "not in her prime," since she's not in her 20s, 30s, or 40s. After getting into a small heated discussion with his co-anchor Poppy Harlow, he backed up his claim by urging people to "Google it."

Following the problematic comments, it was clear that CNN's chairman Chris Licht wasn't happy with Lemon. "His remarks were upsetting, unacceptable and unfair to his co-hosts, and ultimately a huge distraction to the great work of this organization," said Licht in an editorial call the day after the airing, reported by the New York Times. Licht also said that he was "disappointed" by Lemon's comments.

It was then reported that no one was going to defend Lemon's thoughts, and the news anchor's punishment was in discussion. At the time, they were debating on whether to give him a two-week suspension up front, or take it day by day. And it seems that the news organization has settled on when and how Lemon will return to the show.