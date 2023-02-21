Kim Kardashian And Mariah Carey Steal The Spotlight In Daughters' Viral TikTok

North West has become the ultimate queen of TikTok. The social media app has taken over the world and has welcomed fans into the lives of many celebrities, including North. Many may know, North is the daughter of rapper Kanye "Ye" West and SKIMS creator Kim Kardashian. North has grown up in the public eye and has recently taken on the world of social media.

Because North is still young, she and Kardashian made a joint TikTok account to abide by the platform's rules. Initially, when North began posting on TikTok, her father was not happy about it. West was in the midst of his divorce from Kardashian, and the former couple was not seeing eye to eye when it came to their daughter's activity on the platform. Since then, it seems that the rapper has come around to his daughter being on social media, and it's a good thing he did because North and Kardashian's account has become incredibly popular.

The account has completely blown up as Kardashian and North have a total of 14.5 million followers and over 410 million likes across all their videos, per TikTok. It's no surprise the account is well-liked. It has given fans a behind-the-scenes look into the Kardashian/West's life. From hectic get ready with me videos to North and Kardashian performing TikTok dances together, fans can't get enough. Especially when North's recent TikTok includes the one and only Mariah Carey and her daughter Monroe Cannon.