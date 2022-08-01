North West Proves Her Makeup Skills Are Going Strong With Creative Makeover For Kim Kardashian
Despite previous protest from Kanye "Ye" West, North West has remained on TikTok, alongside her mother, Kim Kardashian. "SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE I NEED TO KNOW WHAT I SHOULD DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING PUT ON TIK TOK AGAINST MY WILL?" Ye wrote on Instagram in February (via Page Six). Ye later slammed Kardashian for allowing the eldest of their four children to post a video singing along to Machine Gun Kelly's "Emo Girl" song. Since then, Ye and Kardashian have reportedly overcome their messy conflict and agreed to peacefully co-parent their children.
Meanwhile, North has continued to post on TikTok and gained more than 7 million followers on the account she shares with Kardashian. From dance routines to collaborations with her famous cousins, the 9-year-old's grid is filled with hilarious videos. Now, North is showing off her make-up skills and proving that she may have picked up some creativity from her eccentric parents.
North West made Kim Kardashian a Minion
North West gave her mom, Kim Kardashian, a makeover and the results were hilarious. In a TikTok video, which now has over 15 million views, West completely painted the Skims founder's face yellow, and drew on a pair of glasses. "MOMMY MINION," they captioned the clip.
West's participation in the viral makeup trend is no surprise, as Kardashian previously explained that her daughter is very interested in special effects makeup. "She does really good wounds and scars. She's really good at it," Kardashian said on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon." Kardashian went on to reveal that during West's "Camp North" themed birthday party, the aspiring artist gave her friends a lesson on SFX makeup.
In addition to her interest in makeup, West has also seemingly taken a page from her Kardashian's book on fashion. In July, Nylon named West the best dressed celebrity at Paris Couture Week Fall 2022. During the string of shows, which took place in July, West rocked everything from Balenciaga to Pastelle. And yes, her makeup was also done to perfection.