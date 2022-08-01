North West Proves Her Makeup Skills Are Going Strong With Creative Makeover For Kim Kardashian

Despite previous protest from Kanye "Ye" West, North West has remained on TikTok, alongside her mother, Kim Kardashian. "SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE I NEED TO KNOW WHAT I SHOULD DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING PUT ON TIK TOK AGAINST MY WILL?" Ye wrote on Instagram in February (via Page Six). Ye later slammed Kardashian for allowing the eldest of their four children to post a video singing along to Machine Gun Kelly's "Emo Girl" song. Since then, Ye and Kardashian have reportedly overcome their messy conflict and agreed to peacefully co-parent their children.

Meanwhile, North has continued to post on TikTok and gained more than 7 million followers on the account she shares with Kardashian. From dance routines to collaborations with her famous cousins, the 9-year-old's grid is filled with hilarious videos. Now, North is showing off her make-up skills and proving that she may have picked up some creativity from her eccentric parents.