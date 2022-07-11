Some People Are Finding North West And Kim Kardashian's Latest Viral Moment More Cringeworthy Than Cute

The next generation of Kardashians is growing up, and the cameras already love them. When they're not being featured on their parents' Instagram accounts, the kids can often be spotted sitting courtside at sporting events or strutting through town in designer outfits.

At nine years old, North West is the oldest child of the famous sisters. As the child of Kim Kardashian and Kanye "Ye" West, it's no surprise that the girl has plenty of personality and talent. In a video with Allure, Kardashian spilled that North loves experimenting with special effects make-up, and the mess she left behind once made a housekeeper think that she stumbled upon a murder scene.

Despite her flair for dramatics, however, North has made clear that she values her privacy. She was captured on TikTok calling out the paparazzi for following her and her mother around. In another video, she asked, "Why do you have to wait for us all the time?" When she sat front row at the Jean Paul Gaultier Fall/Winter fashion show., she saw another opportunity to make a statement but now some people are concerned.