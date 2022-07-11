Some People Are Finding North West And Kim Kardashian's Latest Viral Moment More Cringeworthy Than Cute
The next generation of Kardashians is growing up, and the cameras already love them. When they're not being featured on their parents' Instagram accounts, the kids can often be spotted sitting courtside at sporting events or strutting through town in designer outfits.
At nine years old, North West is the oldest child of the famous sisters. As the child of Kim Kardashian and Kanye "Ye" West, it's no surprise that the girl has plenty of personality and talent. In a video with Allure, Kardashian spilled that North loves experimenting with special effects make-up, and the mess she left behind once made a housekeeper think that she stumbled upon a murder scene.
Despite her flair for dramatics, however, North has made clear that she values her privacy. She was captured on TikTok calling out the paparazzi for following her and her mother around. In another video, she asked, "Why do you have to wait for us all the time?" When she sat front row at the Jean Paul Gaultier Fall/Winter fashion show., she saw another opportunity to make a statement but now some people are concerned.
North West held up a sign for the paparazzi
As major players in the fashion and modeling industries, the Kardashians and the Jenners are staples at some of the world's biggest fashion events. Entertainment Tonight recaps Kendall Jenner's impressive resume, having walked runways clad in every major brand imaginable—from Versace to Victoria Secret. The New York Times covered Kanye "Ye" West's debut of Yeezy Season 8 at Paris Fashion Week, featuring a guest rap performance from North West. It's unsurprising, then, that Kim Kardashian scored front-row seats at the Jean Paul Gaultier fashion show and North stole the show.
Still, fans were shocked to see what North held up during the show. When cameras panned to the 9-year-old, she displayed a hand-written note that read, "Stop." People were so confused that her mom had to issue a statement on Twitter writing, "North I guess had it with the people taking pictures of her so she wrote on her invite STOP and held it up and wanted them to just focus on the show." While Kardashian paired the message with a laughing emoji, others found it less funny.
"If you know she don't like the pics then why bring her to the FRONT ROW???" one person wrote. "You're just like your mom, pimping your kids out for the right price," said another. Others drew comparisons to her father's relationship with the paparazzi, saying, "She's so Kanye." She's certainly the most fashionable stop sign we've ever seen.