North West Totally Stole Paris Fashion Week With One Hilarious Moment
Kim Kardashian has been taking July's Paris Fashion Week by storm, toting daughter North West by her side. The mother-and-daughter duo has made headlines for their many twinning looks, but North is garnering praise as a "fashion trailblazer," per Harper's Bazaar, in her own right. The 9-year-old already appears to have nailed her own goth-inspired signature style, stepping out during PFW in black army boots and oversized varsity jackets. As a source recently told Hollywood Life, "North has been to a ton of fashion shows over the years, she's been sitting front row since she was a baby but now that she's older it's a much different experience because she's really into style and is very opinionated about fashion."
North's fashion sense isn't the only thing the internet is in love with. Twitter users ate up a July 5 video of North directly addressing paparazzi outside a PFW event. On her way out, an annoyed North is shown asking the paps, "Why do you have to wait for us all the time?" The video's uploader quipped, "North West is definitely [Kanye 'Ye' West's] child." Apparently, North has had it with the photogs. Another video of North shows the 9-year-old walking through a sea of paparazzi, bursting out, "You guys are homeless!" Yep, she definitely sounds more like her dad in these moments.
The sass train didn't stop there for the eldest of Kardashian's four children; North even displayed her candid disdain for paparazzi in the midst of a runway show.
North West has no chill when it comes to paparazzi
Kim Kardashian has shared a hilarious tidbit from her, mom Kris Jenner and daughter North West's time at the Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture fashion show on July 6. In an Instagram slideshow upload on July 7, Kardashian shared a clip of North sitting front-row while holding a sheet of paper reading, "STOP," when the camera panned to her. "As a mom I'm so grateful that my daughter loves coming with me on my work trips and I am able to bring her and create these memories together along with my mom," Kardashian captioned the post. The SKIMS founder explained of her daughter's behavior, "North I guess had it with the people taking pictures of her so she wrote on her invite STOP and held it up and wanted them to just focus on the show."
Fans in Kardashian's comment section praised North for her sassy sign, with one calling her "my idol," and another writing, "North for president." Other fans, however, expressed concern over North receiving so much media scrutiny. One Twitter user wrote, "I personally don't think it's healthy for this little girl to be thrust in the limelight like this. I feel bad for her." Another agreed, suggesting that the 9-year-old "should be playing and do kiddies things" instead.