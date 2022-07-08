North West Totally Stole Paris Fashion Week With One Hilarious Moment

Kim Kardashian has been taking July's Paris Fashion Week by storm, toting daughter North West by her side. The mother-and-daughter duo has made headlines for their many twinning looks, but North is garnering praise as a "fashion trailblazer," per Harper's Bazaar, in her own right. The 9-year-old already appears to have nailed her own goth-inspired signature style, stepping out during PFW in black army boots and oversized varsity jackets. As a source recently told Hollywood Life, "North has been to a ton of fashion shows over the years, she's been sitting front row since she was a baby but now that she's older it's a much different experience because she's really into style and is very opinionated about fashion."

North's fashion sense isn't the only thing the internet is in love with. Twitter users ate up a July 5 video of North directly addressing paparazzi outside a PFW event. On her way out, an annoyed North is shown asking the paps, "Why do you have to wait for us all the time?" The video's uploader quipped, "North West is definitely [Kanye 'Ye' West's] child." Apparently, North has had it with the photogs. Another video of North shows the 9-year-old walking through a sea of paparazzi, bursting out, "You guys are homeless!" Yep, she definitely sounds more like her dad in these moments.

The sass train didn't stop there for the eldest of Kardashian's four children; North even displayed her candid disdain for paparazzi in the midst of a runway show.