How Kim Kardashian Is Reportedly Coping With Being Back In Paris
Kim Kardashian has been taking Paris Fashion Week 2022 by storm. Spotted front-row at the season's biggest fashion shows, Kardashian even walked the July 6 Balenciaga Couture show alongside celebs like Nicole Kidman, per Page Six. Although everything has been copacetic so far in the City of Lights, Kardashian and Paris have a chilling past.
In 2016, Kardashian was robbed at gunpoint in her Parisian hotel room, with the perps making off with $10 million worth of jewelry, per E! News. Among the haunting details in the Skims founder's police report was her account that the robbers tied her up with plastic cables, duct-taped her mouth, and locked her in the bathroom. "There's no way out," Kardashian recalled thinking on a 2017 episode of "Keeping Up With The Kardashians."
With Kardashian ultimately escaping the situation by slipping her restraints, 12 people were charged in November 2021 in connection with the incident, People reported. No one could blame the beauty mogul for not returning to PFW (for which she was in Paris when she was robbed), but Kardashian apparently has a coping mechanism up her sleeve.
Kim Kardashian and North West are tight as can be
Kim Kardashian's secret weapon during Paris Fashion Week has been daughter and oldest child, North West. With 9-year-old North accompanying Kardashian to front-row shows, a family insider told HollywoodLife that the "Kardashians" star is "grateful" as "Paris is always a difficult city to return to emotionally." The source added that although Kardashian "has gotten over the trauma of everything that happened to her," she will never forget it. Given, the insider shared, "North has provided Kim so much comfort and she is loving every second of it."
The mother-and-daughter duo has been frequently spotted matching outfits while sitting front-row at PFW. Per a WWD Instagram video, Kardashian and North even sported eye-catching twin nose rings at an Olivier Rousteing show — ones that had dangling silver chains linking back to their earrings. As another source noted to HollywoodLife, North is quite the fashionista these days. "North has been to a ton of fashion shows over the years," the source said. "Now that she's older, it's a much different experience because she's really into style and is very opinionated about fashion."
With Kim and North boasting a joint TikTok account (on which they do adorable lip syncs together), it's no surprise that fashion is yet another commonality North shares with her mother.