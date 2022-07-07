How Kim Kardashian Is Reportedly Coping With Being Back In Paris

Kim Kardashian has been taking Paris Fashion Week 2022 by storm. Spotted front-row at the season's biggest fashion shows, Kardashian even walked the July 6 Balenciaga Couture show alongside celebs like Nicole Kidman, per Page Six. Although everything has been copacetic so far in the City of Lights, Kardashian and Paris have a chilling past.

In 2016, Kardashian was robbed at gunpoint in her Parisian hotel room, with the perps making off with $10 million worth of jewelry, per E! News. Among the haunting details in the Skims founder's police report was her account that the robbers tied her up with plastic cables, duct-taped her mouth, and locked her in the bathroom. "There's no way out," Kardashian recalled thinking on a 2017 episode of "Keeping Up With The Kardashians."

With Kardashian ultimately escaping the situation by slipping her restraints, 12 people were charged in November 2021 in connection with the incident, People reported. No one could blame the beauty mogul for not returning to PFW (for which she was in Paris when she was robbed), but Kardashian apparently has a coping mechanism up her sleeve.