A Major Move Is Being Made In Kim Kardashian's Paris Robbery Case

Nearly five years after reality star and criminal justice reform advocate Kim Kardashian West was held at gunpoint during an orchestrated heist in an apartment she rented in Paris during the city's 2016 Fashion Week, it appears the case is finally making headway in the French courts. As the Associated Press reported on November 19, an official announced judges investigating the case had moved ahead with a major step which could ultimately close a traumatic chapter in the life of the industry multi-hyphenate.

At the time, the crime made international headlines for both the scale of the evaluated $10 million robbery — items stolen from Kim included a gold Rolex, Lorraine Schwartz diamond earrings, two diamond Cartier bracelets, and a number of other highly expensive pieces of jewelry, per People magazine — and the fact that Kim was present and in danger at the hands of burglars during the incident.

Kim herself recounted her experience during an episode of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" during the show's 13th season in 2017. As she recalled in the episode, Kim told the robbers who broke into her apartment that she did not have any money, after which she was bound with zip-ties, dragged out into the hallway, and held at gunpoint.