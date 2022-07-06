Nicole Kidman's Runway Appearance Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing
Nicole Kidman can now add runway model to her list of accomplishments, as the actor recently graced the catwalk at the Balenciaga Haute Couture show during Paris Fashion Week. The extravagant presentation — the 51st for the luxury fashion house — featured pieces created by Georgian fashion designer Demna Gvasalia. In addition to Kidman, Gvasalia rallied a number of famous faces to star in the show, including Kim Kardashian, Dua Lipa, and Naomi Campbell. While Offset, Playboi Carti, Kris Jenner, and Tracee Ellis Ross were among the celebrities who attended the star-studded event, per Complex.
Kardashian donned a black form-fitting gown, equipped with her new blonde hair. Singer Dua Lipa strutted the runway in a yellow dress with sheer black tights. Supermodel Naomi Campbell took the runway in a black velvet couture piece, with matching black gloves. However, fans cannot stop talking about Kidman's runway appearance, and everyone is saying the same thing.
Nicole Kidman slayed the runway
Nicole Kidman's appearance at the Balenciaga Haute Couture show has everyone talking. The Oscar-winner radiated on the catwalk in a metallic one-shoulder dress with shoulder-length black gloves. Kidman — known for her recent starring roles in films like "Being the Ricardos" and "Bombshell" — stole the show, according to fans. As people on social media are saying, she slayed. "Nicole Kidman ate the Balenciaga show up," one Twitter user wrote. Another tweeted, "Not Nicole Kidman coming to eat the kids up as a new Balenciaga muse!" However, Kidman and Balenciaga also received a bit of flack for the silver ensemble, with some comparing it to household items. "Lol Balenciaga said give us Reynolds wrap but make it fashion," a Twitter user suggested.
Kidman's runway look wasn't her only ensemble that caused heads to turn. The "Practical Magic" actor also wowed in a pair of oversized black sunglasses, similar to the ones Kim Kardashian has been spotted wearing. No word yet on whether Kidman will continue appearing in fashion shows, but she did share a post on Instagram, seemingly indicating that she is satisfied with her appearance.