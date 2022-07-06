Nicole Kidman's Runway Appearance Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing

Nicole Kidman's appearance at the Balenciaga Haute Couture show has everyone talking. The Oscar-winner radiated on the catwalk in a metallic one-shoulder dress with shoulder-length black gloves. Kidman — known for her recent starring roles in films like "Being the Ricardos" and "Bombshell" — stole the show, according to fans. As people on social media are saying, she slayed. "Nicole Kidman ate the Balenciaga show up," one Twitter user wrote. Another tweeted, "Not Nicole Kidman coming to eat the kids up as a new Balenciaga muse!" However, Kidman and Balenciaga also received a bit of flack for the silver ensemble, with some comparing it to household items. "Lol Balenciaga said give us Reynolds wrap but make it fashion," a Twitter user suggested.

Kidman's runway look wasn't her only ensemble that caused heads to turn. The "Practical Magic" actor also wowed in a pair of oversized black sunglasses, similar to the ones Kim Kardashian has been spotted wearing. No word yet on whether Kidman will continue appearing in fashion shows, but she did share a post on Instagram, seemingly indicating that she is satisfied with her appearance.