North West And Kim Kardashian Rock Matching Kanye West Merch In Sweet Birthday Tribute

Kim Kardashian has discussed North West's fashion sensibilities in the past. The oldest child of the SKIMS creator and Kanye "Ye" West has been vocal about disapproving of her mother's wardrobe choices. "She'll always complain when I'm wearing too much black," Kardashian told Vogue in March. The "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star tried to appease her daughter on Valentine's Day by wearing all pink when she picked her up from school. "She opened my coat, saw the black lining, and says 'Mom, you're still wearing black,'" Kardashian recalled.

North has also taken issue with her mom's interior design aesthetic, as she has voiced how she dislikes Kardashian's monochromatic home. "Every time I get into some kind of disagreement with my daughter North, she thinks this is a dig to me, and she'll say, 'Your house is so ugly. It's all white. Who lives like this?'" the SKKN honcho said while on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in 2021.

Despite North's protests, the mother-daughter duo have matched 'fits in the past. To celebrate her daughter turning 8, Kardashian shared throwback snaps on Instagram in June 2021 of her and North sporting matching outfits when they were behind the scenes of a Jackie O-inspired photoshoot. For North's birthday party that year, Kardashian threw her a poop emoji themed get-together where North and friends dressed up in matching poop emoji outfits, per Entertainment Tonight. For North's birthday this year, the "KUWTK" star shared a heartfelt message with a nod to North's dad.