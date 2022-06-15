North West And Kim Kardashian Rock Matching Kanye West Merch In Sweet Birthday Tribute
Kim Kardashian has discussed North West's fashion sensibilities in the past. The oldest child of the SKIMS creator and Kanye "Ye" West has been vocal about disapproving of her mother's wardrobe choices. "She'll always complain when I'm wearing too much black," Kardashian told Vogue in March. The "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star tried to appease her daughter on Valentine's Day by wearing all pink when she picked her up from school. "She opened my coat, saw the black lining, and says 'Mom, you're still wearing black,'" Kardashian recalled.
North has also taken issue with her mom's interior design aesthetic, as she has voiced how she dislikes Kardashian's monochromatic home. "Every time I get into some kind of disagreement with my daughter North, she thinks this is a dig to me, and she'll say, 'Your house is so ugly. It's all white. Who lives like this?'" the SKKN honcho said while on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in 2021.
Despite North's protests, the mother-daughter duo have matched 'fits in the past. To celebrate her daughter turning 8, Kardashian shared throwback snaps on Instagram in June 2021 of her and North sporting matching outfits when they were behind the scenes of a Jackie O-inspired photoshoot. For North's birthday party that year, Kardashian threw her a poop emoji themed get-together where North and friends dressed up in matching poop emoji outfits, per Entertainment Tonight. For North's birthday this year, the "KUWTK" star shared a heartfelt message with a nod to North's dad.
North West celebrates her birthday in style
To celebrate North West turning 9 years old, Kim Kardashian uploaded a touching birthday tribute to Instagram. The reality star included 10 photos of the pair, with the first slide featuring a snap of the mother-daughter duo rocking matching Kanye "Ye" West sweatshirts, a subtle hat tip to North's dad. "There's no one like you! The most honest, creative, silly girl with the best heart. I just love being your mom," Kardashian gushed in the caption. The slides included more recent photos of the mother and daughter rocking matching gear, as well as some throwback pictures.
Kris Jenner also used the occasion to post photos of fashionable North alongside her mom and other family members. The Kardashian matriarch added a ten-slide Instagram post of her own that featured a combination of recent and old snaps of North. "You are so kind, smart, creative, clever, funny and quite the athlete!! You are beautiful inside and out and I am so very proud of you my little Northie," Jenner wrote.
A couple days before her actual birthday, North was thrown a mini-celebration with the theme of her favorite anime character Kuromi from the "Fantasy Magic Melody" show. The Kim and North TikTok account shared a glimpse of the gathering on June 13. A source told Page Six, "North is obsessed with Kuromi, so one of her best friends surprised her early with Kuromi-themed gifts delivered by the character to her house."