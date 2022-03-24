Kim Kardashian Reveals The Style Trend North West Desperately Wants Her To Ditch

Like father, like daughter. Kim Kardashian just revealed that her daughter North has a lot to say with regards to her sartorial choices. In an interview with Vogue, the mom of four shared that at times, North can be her biggest critic, especially when she wears a lot of black clothing.

"North is very opinionated when it comes to what I'm wearing," she said. "She'll always complain when I'm wearing too much black. I showed up at her school on Valentine's Day wearing head-to-toe pink, and she got so excited she ran over and hugged me. [Of course] she opened my coat, saw the black lining, and says 'Mom, you're still wearing black.'"

Kim has always said that out of all the people in the world, North intimidates her the most. "I was going to say politicians, but they don't," she told journalist Bari Weiss in a December 2021 interview. "Maybe just my daughter, North." She also previously revealed that North is an interior design critic, too, often telling her mom that she does not like their house. "Every time I get into some kind of disagreement with my daughter North, she thinks this is a dig to me: She'll say, 'Your house is so ugly, it's all white! Who lives like this?” she shared on Ellen DeGeneres' "Mom Confessions" web series. "She just thinks it, like, gets to me, and it is kind of mean because I like my house."