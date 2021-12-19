Kim Kardashian Confirms What We All Suspected About Her Daughter North

Days after daughter North West gave a tour of their Hidden Hills mansion, Kim Kardashian says she received an apology from the 8-year-old. During an interview with former New York Times op-ed and political writer Bari Weiss for her Substack channel, Common Sense, on December 16, Kim admitted that North is a "rule breaker" and gets it from both her and Kanye West. "I do break the rules. I didn't really think about it that way," Kim admitted after Weiss pointed out the irony of her reprimanding North. "I'm cautious. I care so much about what other people think that I try to do it in a respectful way, even if I break them."

Weiss then asked if it's possible that North will be a trendsetter in new media as Kim was and has been on social media. "Absolutely. I mean, North West is Kanye West's daughter," Kim replied. "Forget that, she's his twin. So she will still definitely do all of the above." However, Kim said North still has to follow the rules and felt bad for breaking them after she went live days before. "She did feel really bad about that, and she apologized to me and she said, 'I saw on TikTok that I got in trouble and I'm really sorry.' And she got it," Kim added. We salute Kim for her solid parenting skills!