Kim Kardashian Confirms What We All Suspected About Her Daughter North
Kim Kardashian has had her hands full as of late. The SKIMs founder recently filed a petition to become legally single amid her pending divorce from Kanye West, despite his public pleas for the former couple to reunite. She has also been busy looking after her children — North, Chicago, Saint, and Psalm — whom she shares with the rapper. In November, Kim and daughter North West began their own joint TikTok account to document their activities together. The account also allows North to have her own social media page with Kim acting as supervisor (and to limit her screen time). However, North recently got into trouble after giving their 3.9 million followers a tour of their home.
On December 12, North went live on the social media app, showcasing Christmas decorations and other fun gadgets in her room. North later went downstairs and showed off her mother's enormous backyard, according to videos reposted on Kardashian fan accounts. Needless to say, Kim was not happy with North after she was caught actively breaking social media rules. But North's actions have seemingly led Kim to confirm what everyone suspected about her daughter — and it has to do with her famous ex.
Kim Kardashian admits North is a rule breaker
Days after daughter North West gave a tour of their Hidden Hills mansion, Kim Kardashian says she received an apology from the 8-year-old. During an interview with former New York Times op-ed and political writer Bari Weiss for her Substack channel, Common Sense, on December 16, Kim admitted that North is a "rule breaker" and gets it from both her and Kanye West. "I do break the rules. I didn't really think about it that way," Kim admitted after Weiss pointed out the irony of her reprimanding North. "I'm cautious. I care so much about what other people think that I try to do it in a respectful way, even if I break them."
Weiss then asked if it's possible that North will be a trendsetter in new media as Kim was and has been on social media. "Absolutely. I mean, North West is Kanye West's daughter," Kim replied. "Forget that, she's his twin. So she will still definitely do all of the above." However, Kim said North still has to follow the rules and felt bad for breaking them after she went live days before. "She did feel really bad about that, and she apologized to me and she said, 'I saw on TikTok that I got in trouble and I'm really sorry.' And she got it," Kim added. We salute Kim for her solid parenting skills!