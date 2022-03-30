North West Stuns Fans With Another One Of Her Talents

Kim Kardashian has often been criticized for having no discernible skills despite her A-list status. In fact, all of the Kardashians have been accused of being famous just for being famous at many points in their careers, per Variety. When Barbara Walters accused the family of being talentless in a 2011 interview, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian insisted the ability to entertain millions is no easy feat.

There's no escaping the fact that momager Kris Jenner has an exceedingly strong head for business and her daughters have done well for themselves. Kendall Jenner is an in-demand and acclaimed catwalk model, while Kylie Jenner launched a hugely successful makeup line, leading Forbes to label her "the youngest self-made billionaire ever" at age 21. Plus, you have to admit that the Kardashian-Jenners have a natural talent for creating the cutest kids ever.

Meanwhile, Kim's estranged husband, Kanye "Ye" West, definitely isn't lacking in the talent department. The controversial musician isn't shy when it comes to his skill set. "I'm unquestionably, undoubtedly, the greatest human artist of all time," he declared in a 2019 BBC radio interview. Kim and Ye share four children together and the oldest, North West, has clearly inherited her mom's social media influence. However, the 8-year-old also appears to have a lot of her famous father's genes. In fact, just like Ye, there seems to be no end to the prodigy's abilities as North has again stunned fans with one of her talents.