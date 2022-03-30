North West Stuns Fans With Another One Of Her Talents
Kim Kardashian has often been criticized for having no discernible skills despite her A-list status. In fact, all of the Kardashians have been accused of being famous just for being famous at many points in their careers, per Variety. When Barbara Walters accused the family of being talentless in a 2011 interview, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian insisted the ability to entertain millions is no easy feat.
There's no escaping the fact that momager Kris Jenner has an exceedingly strong head for business and her daughters have done well for themselves. Kendall Jenner is an in-demand and acclaimed catwalk model, while Kylie Jenner launched a hugely successful makeup line, leading Forbes to label her "the youngest self-made billionaire ever" at age 21. Plus, you have to admit that the Kardashian-Jenners have a natural talent for creating the cutest kids ever.
Meanwhile, Kim's estranged husband, Kanye "Ye" West, definitely isn't lacking in the talent department. The controversial musician isn't shy when it comes to his skill set. "I'm unquestionably, undoubtedly, the greatest human artist of all time," he declared in a 2019 BBC radio interview. Kim and Ye share four children together and the oldest, North West, has clearly inherited her mom's social media influence. However, the 8-year-old also appears to have a lot of her famous father's genes. In fact, just like Ye, there seems to be no end to the prodigy's abilities as North has again stunned fans with one of her talents.
North West's singing skills are one of her many talents
North West is surprising fans with her vocal ability. On March 29, Kim posted video of her daughter and her friend singing the hit "Encanto" song, "We Don't Talk about Bruno." "North and Ryan are still talking about Bruno! And it's still stuck in my head lol," Kim captioned the clip. The singing wasn't entirely on key, but there's no doubting North's overall performance skills will make her dad proud. "North will def be a singer in her future!" one fan raved in a comment.
Singing isn't North's only musical talent. According to Toronto, she started learning to play the violin at three years old. The outlet reported that Kim has also revealed that North plays the piano. There's also North's inner Van Gogh. According to Vice, Kim unwittingly sparked an internet frenzy in 2021 when she posted one of the then-seven-year-old's art pieces online. After social haters insisted North couldn't produce such a painting, Kim went into mama-lion mode. "DON'T PLAY WITH ME WHEN IT COMES TO MY CHILDREN!!! ... NORTH WEST PAINTED THAT PERIODTDDDDDABCDEFGZFDT!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!" She clapped back on Insta, per The Independent.
And, any stylists out there, watch out! Page Six reported in February that in addition to her artistic finesse, North is also a fashionista! Apparently, she selected and accessorized the outfits she and her siblings wore for Kim's Vogue cover. Oh, and North helped with mom's makeup for the occasion, too. Is there anything this child can't do?