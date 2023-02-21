Source Outlines How Bruce Willis' Family Is Supporting Him After Difficult Health Diagnosis
"Die Hard" star Bruce Willis was forced to retire from his acting career after being diagnosed with aphasia, a condition that affects a patient's cognitive abilities. The news, which was shared by Willis' family on social media in early 2022, came as a shock to fans. "This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support," read an Instagram post uploaded by Bruce's daughter Rumer Willis on March 30.
Nearly a full year later, Bruce's family shared a heart-wrenching update about his health. "Bruce's condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia," read another social media post. According to the Alzheimer's Association, frontotemporal dementia, also referred to as FTD, can affect patients in different ways, including problems with muscle function, stiffness, and issues with speech. There is no treatment and no cure for FTD, though medications can be prescribed to "reduce agitation, irritability and/or depression." It will undoubtedly be a long road for Bruce as he ventures into the unknown, but his whole family is dedicated to ensuring he is well-loved, supported, and comfortable. And there are reportedly a few things they're doing, in particular, to ensure Bruce's needs are met.
Bruce Willis' family is apparently making sure he stays 'active'
As Bruce Willis and his family adjust to his new normal, they're doing all they can to make things as easy as possible. A source told People magazine that "The focus for Bruce is to keep him active. He has a busy schedule with activities every day. They make sure both his body and brain is exercised." The insider went on to say that the Willis family — consisting of his wife, Emma Heming Willis, their two young daughters, Mabel and Evelyn, his three adult daughters, Rumer Willis, Tallulah Willis, and Scout Willis, and his ex-wife, Demi Moore — are said to be "closer than ever." And while Bruce's diagnosis is affecting each person in the family, his wife is really hoping to create some memories for her little ones in the time that Bruce has left. "She wants them to remember Bruce as an amazing, fun dad," the source said.
Meanwhile, the Willis family is certainly feeling the love and support from fans far and wide. "Feeling emotionally tired and a bit overwhelmed. Yet also very in awe of the love so many people have for my papa," Scout captioned a post on her Instagram stories after the family shared Bruce's health news. "Second this Scouter feeling the abundant love for our guy and our family," Tallulah agreed on her own social media page.
Bruce's last movie, "Assassin," is set to be released in 2023.