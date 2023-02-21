The Tragic Death Of R&B Singer Chuck Jackson

Famed R&B singer, Chuck Jackson has died at the age of 85. A Facebook post by Ady Croasdell, the head of Kent Records, shared, "There are confirmed reports that one of the very greatest soul singers of all time, Chuck Jackson died on February 16th." Croasdell continued, "His '60s and '70s recordings are hugely important works, revered as much now as on release."

Although Jackson started off in a group, his career reached new heights with his 1962 solo hit, "Any Day Now." The energetic song was written by the late Burt Bacharach — the heavily-decorated songwriter and composer. Jackson would go on to release several more hits, including "What's With This Loneliness," "Two Stupid Feet," and "Hand It Over," which put him on the path to becoming one of the most popular singers of the era. Jackson continued to release new albums all the way up until 2012's "A Cup of Joe: A Tribute To Joe Turner."

Unfortunately, Jackson's tragic death adds him to the list of celebs who've died in 2023. As news of his death spreads, Jackson's longtime friend and fellow musician, Dionne Warwick, has paid her respects. "Another heartache has come my way," shared Warwick to Billboard. "Chuck Jackson has made his transition. He was my label mate on Scepter Records and was like a big brother to me. I'll truly miss his daily calls checking on me and his wonderful voice. Rest in heavenly peace my dear friend."

More to come...