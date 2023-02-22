Candiace Dillard Bassett Is Ready To Ice Out All Her RHOP Co-Stars (With A Few Exceptions)

It's Candiace Dillard Bassett against the world! Well, besides her husband, Chris, and some select cast members of "Real Housewives of Potomac." In an interview with the "Archie" podcast on February 20, Bassett shared where her co-stars stand in her eyes. "At this point, I'm starting over with everyone — well, not everyone," she clarified. "I'm starting over with most. I'm at a place where it's really hard to know who is genuine, who you can trust. Who is not operating from a place of disingenuous."

"RHOP" viewers can assume that co-star Gizelle Bryant may be one of those Bassett is unwilling to reconcile with. At last season's reunion, Bryant claimed Bassett's husband had made her "uncomfortable." Since then, it seems their relationship may be irreparable. On the other hand, the singer confirmed there are two cast members she's going to stick with. "[Dr. Wendy Osefo] is my home girl, and I believe that she has always been genuine with me. I don't know about the rest," she confirmed. "I love Karen [Huger], but we've had our moments. So the rest, bye."

There are still two more parts left of the dramatic reunion to air, but Bassett said in a February interview with Variety that she was "the most relaxed [she's] ever felt after a reunion" after its filming. Not sure if that means Bassett was vindicated in the end, but we can't wait to see how this turns out.