Kelsea Ballerini Admits She Slid Into New Flame Chase Stokes' DMs

Country pop singer Kelsea Ballerini made headlines back in 2022 — but not for her music. The "Love Me Like You Mean It" crooner sent shockwaves through Nashville when she announced that she had filed for divorce from her husband of nearly five years, Morgan Evans. "This deeply difficult decision is the result of a journey of love, growth, and effort that ultimately has come to an end. It's hard to find the words here...but I feel extremely grateful for the years of marriage to Morgan and hopeful for the next seasons," she revealed on her Instagram Story on August 29, 2022, about her surprising decision. "With very active schedules coming up, please be mindful that we are both fragile, actively healing, and showing up the best we can," she added.

But now it appears that Ballerini is not only surviving but thriving post-split, and she's spilling all the tea, including how and why she opted to slide into the DMs of "Outer Banks" star Chase Stokes.