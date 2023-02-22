Ex-NFL Running Back Peyton Hillis Breaks Silence On His Recovery After Near-Fatal Drowning Rescue

On January 4, Peyton Hillis underwent a horrifying ordeal after saving his two children from drowning on a beach in Pensacola, Florida. KNWA first reported that the former NFL running back was able to retrieve his children but was unconscious afterward and had to be airlifted to a nearby hospital. The following day, Hillis' uncle, Greg Hillis, shared that while the football player was doing better, he was still in the ICU and was having issues with his kidneys and lungs.

Two weeks later, Hillis' sister, Hayley Davis, shared on Facebook that he had been released from the hospital and was on the mend. "All I can say is GOD HAS BEEN SO GOOD TO US!! Peyton was discharged today from the hospital!!!!!!!!!!!!! Everything health wise is looking good and has all improved — truly a miracle!!" she wrote. Davis described being out in the water, her mother pulling her out, and seeing Hillis unmoving on the sand. "I just kept praying that Peyt would be ok and I'm so happy to say Yahweh provided," she stated. Now that the near-fatal accident has been put behind them, Hillis took to social media to express his gratitude.