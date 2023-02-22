Paul Mescal Won't Be Opening Up About His Rumored Split From Phoebe Bridgers Anytime Soon

Singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers and "Normal People" star Paul Mescal first raised eyebrows in May 2020 when they exchanged a couple of flirty tweets. Then in November 2021, the pair all but confirmed their relationship by walking the 2021 LACMA Art+Film Gala red carpet together, sending fans and stans of the rumored couple into a tailspin. Still, it wasn't until December of the same year that Bridgers made the couple's budding romance Instagram official, posting a photo of the loved-up couple smiling ear to ear.

Sadly, however, what comes up usually comes down — especially in Tinseltown. By the end of 2022, many fans started speculating that the celeb couple was over after Bridgers collaborated on SZA's song "Ghost in the Machine," with lyrics that hinted at the couple's demise, "You said all of my friends are on my payroll/You're not wrong, you're an a**hole" and "Screaming at you in the Ludlow/I was yours for free." Yikes.

It appears, however, that Mescal has no intentions of telling his side of the story regarding his rumored split with Bridgers, at least not anytime soon.