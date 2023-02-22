Weslie Holker's Message In First TikTok After Dad Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Death Has Us Emotional
In the wake of the tragic death of Stephen "tWitch" Boss, his wife Allison Holker has done her best to not only honor her husband, but to continue his message of positivity. The "So You Think You Can Dance" alum took to Instagram on January 6 to share an emotional tribute to Boss. She uploaded a compilation of family photos that included their three children: Weslie Fowler, Maddow Boss, and Zaia Boss. "We will forever remember you as the true beacon of light that you were and we will continue to cast your light and love throughout the world," Holker wrote in the message dedicated to her "best friend."
A month later, a celebration of life was held for the deceased DJ-turned-producer on February 11. People showed out in droves, as there were 500 attendees, including Ellen DeGeneres and Wayne Brady. During the ceremony, Holker was joined on stage by her daughter, Fowler, to address the crowd. "He was the light. He chose love, grace and kindness. And he deserves to be celebrated," Holker said, per People.
The following week, Holker once again took to social media to share a moving message with fans. "I just want to say thank you for all the love and support that you guys have sent to me and my family at this time," she said in an Instagram video posted February 18. Days later, Fowler posted on social media for the first time since her father's death.
Weslie Fowler's touching tribute to her dad
@weslierenae83
i miss u
Weslie Fowler made her return to social media on February 21, with a simple but stirring TikTok video dedicated to her dad Stephen "tWitch" Boss. In the clip, Fowler posed for the camera while Mac Miller's "Surf" played. The teenager's caption, "i miss u," spoke volumes. Allison Holker showed up in the comments to offer support for her daughter. "I love you babygirl [heart emoji] always and forever," the dancer wrote. Earlier in the week, a report surfaced on how Holker and the children were coping in the wake of Boss's passing. "Her first priority is the kids, and she is being the best mom she can be," a source told People on February 19. "The support from friends has been invaluable," the insider added.
When the "So You Think You Can Dance" veteran addressed fans on Instagram with a video on February 18, she mentioned how she and the children would continue to uphold tWitch's legacy of "bringing joy." Holker said, "It's going to feel a little bit different, but we know that that's our purpose, and we'll still do that to this day."
Although Fowler had been quiet online since Boss's death, she has developed a sizeable social media followingand was unafraid to voice her opinions on social issues in the past. "So I feel like the more you address [issues], the more people understand," Fowler said in a 2021 joint E! News interview with her mother.