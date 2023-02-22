Weslie Holker's Message In First TikTok After Dad Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Death Has Us Emotional

In the wake of the tragic death of Stephen "tWitch" Boss, his wife Allison Holker has done her best to not only honor her husband, but to continue his message of positivity. The "So You Think You Can Dance" alum took to Instagram on January 6 to share an emotional tribute to Boss. She uploaded a compilation of family photos that included their three children: Weslie Fowler, Maddow Boss, and Zaia Boss. "We will forever remember you as the true beacon of light that you were and we will continue to cast your light and love throughout the world," Holker wrote in the message dedicated to her "best friend."

A month later, a celebration of life was held for the deceased DJ-turned-producer on February 11. People showed out in droves, as there were 500 attendees, including Ellen DeGeneres and Wayne Brady. During the ceremony, Holker was joined on stage by her daughter, Fowler, to address the crowd. "He was the light. He chose love, grace and kindness. And he deserves to be celebrated," Holker said, per People.

The following week, Holker once again took to social media to share a moving message with fans. "I just want to say thank you for all the love and support that you guys have sent to me and my family at this time," she said in an Instagram video posted February 18. Days later, Fowler posted on social media for the first time since her father's death.